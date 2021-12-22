NBA Nets' game against Trail Blazers postponed due to depleted squad

An NBA logo is seen on the facade of its flagship store at the Wangfujing shopping street in Beijing, China October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Brooklyn Nets' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday has been postponed because the Nets do not have the required number of players, the National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Wednesday, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The NBA said on its website that the Nets had 10 players in health and safety protocols as of Tuesday.

"The Nets do not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the game against the Trail Blazers," the NBA said in a statement. The game was scheduled to be played in Portland.

It is the eighth game to be postponed since last week.

Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said the league has no plans to pause its season. read more

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao

