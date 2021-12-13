NBA postpones two Bulls games with 10 players in health protocols

An NBA logo is seen on the facade of its flagship store at the Wangfujing shopping street in Beijing, China October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Two Chicago Bulls games have been postponed after 10 players and additional staff members were placed in the National Basketball Association's (NBA) health and safety protocols, the league said on Monday.

It was not immediately clear when the Dec. 14 game against the visiting Detroit Pistons and Dec. 16 game against the Raptors in Toronto would be played.

The news comes amid widespread media reports of a COVID-19 outbreak on the team and marks the first two postponements the NBA has had to make this season, after a surge of COVID-19 cases forced numerous delays in the last campaign. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.