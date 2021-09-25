NBA rejects Andrew Wiggins' request for religious vaccination exemption

Feb 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) takes the ball down court in the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

2021-09-25 00:41:12 GMT+00:00 - The NBA announced Friday that it has rejected Andrew Wiggins' request for a religious exemption to the local COVID-19 vaccination order.

"The NBA has reviewed and denied Andrew Wiggins' request for religious exemption from the San Francisco Department of Public Health's order requiring COVID-19 vaccination for all participants age 12 and older at large indoor events," the league said in a statement. "Wiggins will not be able to play in Warriors home games until he fulfills the city's vaccination requirements."

Back in March, Wiggins discussed his perspective on the COVID-19 vaccine.

"To each his own, really. Whoever wants to get it, can get it; whoever doesn't want to get it, don't get it," Wiggins said in March. "Right now, I'm not getting it, but it's no knock on anyone else that's getting it. I make my own decisions. But right now, I decided not to get it."

Wiggins said back then that he would be interested in getting more information.

"Yeah, I don't really see myself getting it any time soon, unless I'm forced to somehow," he said. "Other than that, I'm good."

Wiggins averaged 18.6 points and 4.9 rebounds last season -- his first full campaign with the Golden State Warriors. The 26-year-old swingman shot a career-high 47.7 percent from the field and a personal-best 38.0 percent from 3-point range in 71 games (all starts).

