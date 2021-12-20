NBA roundup: DeMar DeRozan's 38 points propel Bulls past Lakers

Dec 19, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) brings the ball up court against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

2021-12-20 05:40:37 GMT+00:00 - DeMar DeRozan scored 19 of his game-high 38 points in the fourth quarter and Nikola Vucevic registered a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds to boost the host Chicago Bulls to a 115-110 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Missing several players in COVID-19 protocols, the Bulls prevailed in their first action since a loss at Miami on Dec. 11. The team had two postponements during the past week. Lonzo Ball added 19 points for the Bulls, while Alex Caruso had 17 points and nine rebounds.

LeBron James kept the Lakers afloat with 31 points and 14 rebounds. Russell Westbrook narrowly missed a triple-double, collecting 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, while Carmelo Anthony (21 points) and Isaiah Thomas (13) also finished in double figures.

Los Angeles played its first game without Anthony Davis, who is slated to miss four weeks after suffering a sprained MCL in his left knee during Friday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Pistons 100, Heat 90

Saddiq Bey poured in 26 points and host Detroit ended its franchise record-tying 14-game losing streak with a victory over visiting Miami.

Hamidou Diallo contributed 15 points and seven rebounds for Detroit, which recorded its first victory since a 97-89 decision over Indiana on Nov. 17.

The Heat's Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo all missed the game due to injuries. Forward P.J. Tucker left the game in the third quarter with a left knee ailment. Max Strus led the Heat with 24 points off the bench, while Kyle Lowry tallied 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Trail Blazers 105, Grizzlies 100

Damian Lillard scored 32 points and Norman Powell contributed seven of his 28 points on crucial shots down the stretch as visiting Portland snapped Memphis' five-game winning streak.

Robert Covington came off the bench to add 13 points for Portland, which has earned consecutive wins for the first time since a four-game win streak from Nov. 15-23. Covington also grabbed eight rebounds and blocked four shots to contribute to a critical defensive effort.

The Blazers held Memphis to just 35 of 91 shooting from the floor (38.5 percent), including 9 of 34 (26.5 percent) from 3-point range. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with a career-high 37 points.

Suns 137, Hornets 106

JaVale McGee scored 19 points to lead nine Suns in double figures as Phoenix cruised to a win over visiting Charlotte.

Devin Booker returned from a seven-game absence and scored 16 points for Phoenix, which led by as many as 29 in the first half and set season highs in points scored, assists (35) and made 3-pointers (20). Mikal Bridges scored 16 points and Landry Shamet had 15, while Deandre Ayton tallied 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Miles Bridges scored 26 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 18 to lead Charlotte. P.J. Washington added 13, Jalen McDaniels had 10 and LaMelo Ball recorded nine points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Kings 121, Spurs 114

Buddy Hield poured in 29 points, 18 of them in the fourth quarter, as COVID-ravaged Sacramento defeated visiting San Antonio.

The Kings were without six players -- including Marvin Bagley III, De'Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell and Alex Len -- as well as interim coach Alvin Gentry and several staff members because of COVID. The Kings also got 27 points and a career-high-tying 11 assists from Tyrese Haliburton and a career-best 23 points by Damian Jones. Harrison Barnes added 14 points in the win.

Dejounte Murray paced the Spurs with 25 points in the loss, with Lonnie Walker IV scoring 19 points, Bryn Forbes hitting for 18, Keldon Johnson racking up 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Devin Vassell tallying 11.

Timberwolves 111, Mavericks 105

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points, D'Angelo Russell added 22 and Minnesota held on for a win over Dallas in Minneapolis.

Jaylen Nowell finished with 16 points off the bench for the Timberwolves, who have won four games in a row. The score was tied at 91 with 10 minutes remaining before Minnesota then went on decisive a 12-6 run, capped by a Jaden McDaniels 3-pointer.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 28 points on 10-for-19 shooting for the Mavericks. Dorian Finney-Smith finished with 23 points on 9-for-13 shooting, and Jalen Brunson registered 18 points and 11 assists.

