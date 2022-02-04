NBA roundup: Klay Thompson passes Kobe Bryant on 3-pointer list

Feb 3, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots a three point basket during the fourth quarter against Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

2022-02-04 07:14:14 GMT+00:00 - Klay Thompson passed Kobe Bryant on the all-time list with the sixth of his seven 3-pointers Thursday night as the Golden State Warriors used a long-distance assault to thump the Sacramento Kings 126-114 in San Francisco.

Thompson finished with a team-high 23 points, Stephen Curry had 20 and Jonathan Kuminga 18 for Golden State, which won its league-best eighth in a row en route to becoming the NBA's second 40-game winner. The Warriors trail only the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference and league standings.

Thompson shot 7-for-9 on 3-point attempts, improving his career trey total to 1,829, passing Kobe Bryant (1,827) and moving within one of Chauncey Billups (1,830) for 19th on the NBA's all-time list.

Rookie Davion Mitchell had a season-best 26 points and Harrison Barnes scored 25 for the Kings, who were playing for the second consecutive night. Sacramento beat the visiting Brooklyn Nets 112-101 on Wednesday to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Clippers 111, Lakers 110

Marcus Morris Sr. scored 29 points and Reggie Jackson added 25, including the go-ahead score with 4.1 seconds remaining, as the Los Angeles Clippers enjoyed their long-awaited return home with a victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers.

Serge Ibaka added 20 points and eight rebounds as the Clippers won after going 4-4 on a road trip.

The Lakers' Anthony Davis scored 30 points and secured 17 rebounds, but he missed a running jumper for the win at the buzzer. The Lakers lost Carmelo Anthony late in the first half due to a right hamstring ailment.

Raptors 127, Bulls 120 (OT)

Scottie Barnes tied the game with a layup in the final second of regulation and scored the go-ahead jumper in overtime as Toronto defeated visiting Chicago.

Pascal Siakam recorded 25 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Raptors, who won their fourth straight game. Barnes, Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby all scored 21 points. Chris Boucher and Gary Trent Jr. scored 16.

Nikola Vucevic had 30 points and 18 rebounds for the Bulls. DeMar DeRozan added 28 points, Coby White scored 16 and Zach LaVine had 15.

Hawks 124, Suns 115

Trae Young scored 43 points as Atlanta busted Phoenix's 11-game winning streak and won for the eighth time in nine games.

Young made 16 of 25 shots -- 6 of 11 from 3-point range -- in his return from a one-game absence caused by a right shoulder contusion. Kevin Huerter sank five 3-pointers and joined John Collins in finishing with 19 points. Collins, however, left late in the fourth quarter with an apparent right arm injury.

Devin Booker scored 32 points for the Suns. Mikal Bridges added 24 points and eight rebounds, and Chris Paul recorded 18 points and 12 assists.

Heat 112, Spurs 95

Tyler Herro scored 24 points as visiting Miami swamped short-handed San Antonio to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Heat were up six two minutes into the third quarter before running off a 15-3 spurt that all but decided the game. Bam Adebayo had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Miami, while Jimmy Butler and Duncan Robinson scored 17 points each.

Derrick White led the Spurs with 22 points and Tre Jones added 16. San Antonio, which has lost three games in a row, played without starters Dejounte Murray (wrist), Doug McDermott (ankle) and Jakob Poeltl (concussion).

Timberwolves 128, Pistons 117

Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, Taurean Prince supplied 23 off the bench and visiting Minnesota downed Detroit for its third straight win.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 14 rebounds for Minnesota, while Malik Beasley contributed 18 points.

Frank Jackson led the Pistons with 25 points. Saddiq Bey added 21 points, 13 rebounds and a career-high eight assists, while Jerami Grant contributed 20 points.

