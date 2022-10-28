NBA roundup: Luka Doncic gets triple-double in Mavs' OT win

[1/4] Oct 27, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dunks against Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) and forward Royce O'Neale (00) during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports















October 28 - Luka Doncic totaled 41 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds for his first triple-double of the season as the visiting Dallas Mavericks dominated most of overtime and held on for a 129-125 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

The Mavericks outscored the Nets 17-13 in the extra session, and Doncic snapped a 112-112 tie by hitting a go-ahead 18-footer on the first possession. He then got assists on 3-pointers by Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Reggie Bullock to extend the Mavericks' lead to 123-114 with 3:10 remaining.

Doncic, who notched his 47th career regular-season triple-double, made 14 of 28 shots, including a nifty floater with 1:53 left to give Dallas a 125-116 lead before the Mavericks held on. Hardaway added 18 points and Kleber contributed 15 for the Mavericks, who shot 50.6 percent and hit 20 of 40 of their 3-point tries.

Irving scored 39 points, but the Nets lost their third straight and their fourth in five games to start the season. Durant added 37 as Brooklyn shot 46.2 percent and hit 12 3-pointers in 35 attempts.

Warriors 123, Heat 110

Stephen Curry saved 10 of his game-high 33 points for the final 5:32 of the game, propelling Golden State to a victory over Miami.

In the first of two duels in a six-day stretch between last season's NBA titlists and Eastern Conference regular-season champs, Golden State's Andrew Wiggins had 18 points and 10 rebounds, the latter heading a dominant boards effort by the hosts.

Jimmy Butler had 27 points and Bam Adebayo 26 for the Heat, who were playing the second night of a back-to-back, having won 119-98 at Portland 24 hours earlier.

Thunder 118, Clippers 110

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points to lead Oklahoma City to a win over visiting Los Angeles.

The Thunder swept the two-game set against the Clippers, clinching at least a split of the season series for the first time since 2018-19. Host Oklahoma City downed Los Angeles 108-94 on Tuesday.

Luguentz Dort added a season-high 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting for the Thunder. Aleksej Pokusevski contributed 15 points, Tre Mann scored 14, Kenrich Williams had 12 and Aaron Wiggins finished with 11.

Grizzlies 125, Kings 110

Desmond Bane was 6 of 8 from 3-point range and scored 31 points to lead Memphis to a victory at Sacramento.

Ja Morant added 22 points and six assists and Brandon Clarke added 16 points off the bench as the Grizzlies won for the fourth time in five games this season.

De'Aaron Fox scored 27 points and Harrison Barnes added 20 for the Kings, who are one of three winless teams in the NBA along with the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.