Apr 14, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots a three-point basket against the Memphis Grizzlies as time expired in the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic sank a stumbling, off-balance 3-point floater as time expired to give the Dallas Mavericks a stunning 114-113 victory over the host Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Doncic scored 25 of his 29 points in the second half and finished with nine assists to help Dallas end a two-game slide. Kristaps Porzingis added 21 points for the Mavericks.

Grayson Allen matched his career best of six 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead the Grizzlies, but he missed two free throws with 2.2 seconds left to set the stage for Doncic's game-winning shot.

Jonas Valanciunas had 19 points and 15 rebounds to extend his Memphis franchise-record double-double streak to 16 straight games. Ja Morant contributed 17 points.

Clippers 100, Pistons 98

Reggie Jackson hit a go-ahead 20-foot jumper with 2.8 seconds left and Los Angeles rallied from an 11-point deficit in the final five minutes and extended its winning streak to seven games with a victory over host Detroit.

Playing against his former team, Jackson scored 29 points. Ivica Zubac had 18 points and 13 rebounds and Luke Kennard added 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Jerami Grant, who missed the previous three games due to a sore right knee, led Detroit with 28 points. Saddiq Bey supplied 17 points for the Pistons, who were defeated by the Clippers in Los Angeles 131-124 on Sunday.

Warriors 147, Thunder 109

Stephen Curry scored 42 points in just three quarters of action, leading Golden State to a road win over Oklahoma City.

Curry hit 11 3-pointers, his second consecutive game with 10 or more from behind the arc. It was Curry's eighth consecutive game with at least 30 points. Draymond Green had his fourth triple-double of the season and the 28th of his career, with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists.

Darius Bazley led the Thunder with 22 points while Moses Brown added 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Bucks 130, Timberwolves 105

Khris Middleton tallied 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in just over 25 minutes to help Milwaukee secure a victory over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Middleton helped the Bucks persevere without star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed his sixth consecutive game as he continued to deal with a sore left knee. During that stretch, Milwaukee is 3-3.

The Bucks led wire-to-wire and by as many as 30 points as they picked up their second consecutive lopsided win without the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 24 points.

Wizards 123, Kings 111

Russell Westbrook moved within 11 triple-doubles of Oscar Robertson's all-time mark, recording a sixth straight in Washington's victory at Sacramento.

Westbrook finished with 25 points, a game-high 15 rebounds, a game-high 11 assists and four steals, while Bradley Beal poured in a team-high 31 points for the Wizards, who completed a six-game trip with a 4-2 record.

De'Aaron Fox topped 30 points for the 16th time this season with a game-high 33 for the Kings, who lost their eighth straight.

Cavaliers 103, Hornets 90

Taurean Prince scored 25 points off the bench and connected on the game-clinching 3-point shots as visiting Cleveland defeated Charlotte.

Kevin Love and Darius Garland each supplied 17 points as the Cavaliers snapped a two-game losing streak. In road games, they've won three in a row. Jarrett Allen chipped in 15 points and eight rebounds while in his first outing since March. He had been in the concussion protocol.

Charlotte guard Terry Rozier, who missed the game a night earlier vs. the Los Angeles Lakers because of knee tendinitis, scored 22 points to go with eight assists and seven rebounds.

76ers 123, Nets 117

Joel Embiid scored 39 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lift host Philadelphia past short-handed Brooklyn.

Embiid shot 13 of 29 from the field and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line as the Sixers held off a late-fourth-quarter rally by the Nets. Tobias Harris added 26 points and Ben Simmons contributed 17 points, nine assists and three steals for the Sixers, who moved into first place in the Eastern Conference with their third consecutive win.

The depleted Nets competed without seven players, including Kevin Durant (rest), Blake Griffin (rest), LaMarcus Aldridge (illness) and James Harden (hamstring). Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 37 points and nine assists.

Raptors 117, Spurs 112

OG Anunoby scored 22 points and Pascal Siakam added 20 points and 11 rebounds as short-handed Toronto defeated visiting San Antonio in Tampa.

All five of the Raptors' starters scored in double figures. Malachi Flynn hit for 16 points, Khem Birch tallied 14, and Chris Boucher scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while Yuta Watanabe contributed 11 points off the bench for Toronto.

Derrick White led the Spurs with 25 points, with Patty Mills scoring 23 and DeMar DeRozan finishing with 19 points and 11 assists.

Knicks 116, Pelicans 106

Julius Randle scored 32 points and led a 3-point barrage as New York won at New Orleans. Randle made five of his eight 3-point attempts and the Knicks sank 17 of 33 from long range as they won their fourth consecutive game.

Alec Burks added 21 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, for the Knicks, who will host the Pelicans on Sunday.

Brandon Ingram scored 28 points, Zion Williamson had 25 points and eight rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans made 6 of 28 3-point attempts as their three-game winning streak ended.

Pacers 132, Rockets 124

Caris LeVert scored 27 points, including a stretch of seven in a row in the fourth quarter, to help Indiana hold off host Houston and win its fourth game in the last five.

Malcolm Brogdon fell one assist short of his second career triple-double, finishing with 23 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Pacers, who are trying to stay in the thick of the race for one of the spots in the postseason play-in tournament.

John Wall led Houston with 31 points and nine assists but shot 12-for-28 from the field and went 0-for-7 from 3-point range. Kelly Olynyk (25 points and 10 rebounds) and Christian Wood (25 points and 13 rebounds) each recorded double-doubles. Houston has lost 31 of its past 34 games.

Nuggets 123, Heat 106

Michael Porter Jr. had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Nikola Jokic produced his 15th triple-double of the season and host Denver beat Miami.

Jokic finished with 17 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. JaMychal Green scored 17 points off the bench for the Nuggets, who ended a two-game slide that immediately followed an eight-game winning streak.

Bam Adebayo scored 21 points and Kendrick Nunn contributed 16 for Miami.

Magic 115, Bulls 106

James Ennis III scored a team-high 22 points, Wendell Carter Jr. added 19 points and 12 rebounds, and visiting Orlando held off a fourth-quarter Chicago rally.

The Magic led for all but the game's early minutes, and stretched the advantage to 23 points with 10:38 remaining. The Bulls stormed back, however, pulling to within six points with 3:48 to go.

Orlando weathered 17-of-37 3-point shooting from Chicago, including 5-of-8 from former Magic center Nikola Vucevic. Vucevic finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds in his 11th game since being traded to the Bulls last month. Chicago's Zach LaVine posted a game-high 30 points.

--Field Level Media

