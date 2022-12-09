NBA roundup: Nuggets stun Blazers with last-second trey

[1/4] Dec 8, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) guards Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the second half at Moda Center. The Nuggets won the game 121-120. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports















December 9 - Jamal Murray drained a 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining to lift the Denver Nuggets to a 121-120 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.

Nikola Jokic recorded 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, and Murray scored 14 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter as Denver halted its season-worst, three-game slide. Aaron Gordon added 20 points for the Nuggets, and Murray had eight assists.

Damian Lillard scored 40 points, matched his season best of 12 assists and made a season-high nine 3-pointers for the Trail Blazers, who have lost four of the past six games. Portland's Jusuf Nurkic added 21 points and nine rebounds and Jerami Grant had 18 points.

The lead changed hands 15 times in the fourth quarter, including seven times in the last two minutes.

Spurs 118, Rockets 109

Keldon Johnson scored 32 points and Tre Jones added 26 points as San Antonio beat visiting Houston to snap an 11-game losing streak.

Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott added 12 points each for San Antonio, which broke free of a game tied at 65 in the third quarter by taking a 90-77 advantage heading into the fourth.

Jabari Smith Jr. led the Rockets with 23 points, with Alperen Sengun adding 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Heat 115, Clippers 110

Bam Adebayo scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Jimmy Butler scored 26 points on 10-of-12 shooting and Miami handed visiting Los Angeles a second loss in as many nights.

Tyler Herro finished with 19 points for the Heat, while Caleb Martin added 17.

Paul George led the Clippers with 29 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Reggie Jackson connected on 4 of 6 from 3-point range en route to 20 points.

--Field Level Media











