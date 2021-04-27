Apr 26, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns celebrates his three point shot with teammate Devin Booker #1 in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/POOL PHOTOS

DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points and Dejounte Murray added 25 points and a career-high 17 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the host Washington Wizards 146-143 in overtime in a wild game on Monday.

The loss snapped Washington's eight-game winning streak, their longest since December 2001. The game went back and forth over the last five minutes of regulation and went to overtime on a layup by Washington's Bradley Beal with 15.8 seconds left that tied things at 133. DeRozan 18-foot turnaround fadeaway shot at the buzzer went in and out.

Keldon Johnson added 21 points for the Spurs, who have won three straight. Rudy Gay hit for 17 points, Patty Mills had 11, and Jakob Poeltl and Drew Eubanks scored 10 each for San Antonio. DeRozan also had 10 assists.

Beal finished with 45 points for Washington, his 32nd game with at least 30 points. Russell Westbrook added 22 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds to record his 29th triple-double of the year, far and away the most in the league.

Suns 118, Knicks 110

Chris Paul scored seven points in a 70-second span late in the fourth quarter Monday night to ice a comeback win as Phoenix ended host New York's nine-game winning streak.

Devin Booker scored a game-high 33 points for the Suns, who moved to within one game of first-place Utah in the West. The Jazz lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. Mikal Bridges had 21 points, while Paul scored 20 points for the Suns.

Derrick Rose scored 22 points off the bench for the Knicks, who held on to fourth place in the East by virtue of Atlanta's loss to Detroit. Julius Randle had 18 points and Reggie Bullock and RJ Barrett added 17 apiece for New York.

Timberwolves 105, Jazz 104

D'Angelo Russell scored a game-winning layup in the final seconds and finished with 27 points off the bench to lead Minnesota to its second win in three games against Utah, this time in Minneapolis.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Anthony Edwards and Juancho Hernangomez each scored 14 as the T-Wolves (18-44) swept the Jazz 3-0 in their season series. Edwards added nine rebounds.

Once again, Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell did not play due to a sprained ankle. Mike Conley led them with 26 points and was positioned to be the game hero after hitting a go-ahead 3-pointer, but the game's wild finish had more twists. Rudy Gobert finished with 18 points, five rebounds and three blocks.

Nuggets 120, Grizzlies 96

Nikola Jokic had 24 points and 15 rebounds, Michael Porter Jr. scored 31 points, and host Denver beat Memphis to sweep the three-game season series.

Aaron Gordon scored 15 points and Paul Millsap had 12 off the bench for the Nuggets, who have won six of their last seven games.

Ja Morant scored 27 points, Jonas Valanciunas finished with 13 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 10 off the bench for Memphis. The Grizzlies finished their 11-day, seven-game road trip 4-3.

Pelicans 120, Clippers 103

Zion Williamson scored 23 points and Willy Hernangomez had a double-double as host New Orleans cooled off Los Angeles.

Hernangomez, starting in place of injured Steven Adams (toe), had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Eric Bledsoe and Lonzo Ball scored 18 each, Brandon Ingram had 17 and Wenyen Gabriel 10.

Terance Mann scored 17 points, former Pelicans player DeMarcus Cousins had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Marcus Morris Sr. scored 15 and Amir Coffey 12 as Los Angeles saw its four-game winning streak end, losing for just the second time in 13 games.

Lakers 114, Magic 103

Dennis Schroder had 21 points and 10 assists to lead Los Angeles to a victory over host Orlando.

Anthony Davis and Montrezl Harrell each had 18 points for the Lakers, who snapped a three-game losing streak and dealt the Magic their sixth consecutive defeat.

Chuma Okeke had 18 points and five rebounds to lead the Magic, while Gary Harris had 17 points.

Bulls 110, Heat 102

Nikola Vucevic scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, leading visiting Chicago to a win over short-handed Miami.

Daniel Theis added 23 points and a game-high 12 rebounds for Chicago, and Coby White added 17 points.

The Heat (32-30) got a game-high and season-high 33 points from Jimmy Butler, who missed a key layup attempt late in the game. Miami also got 23 points from Bam Adebayo and 18 points from Trevor Ariza.

76ers 121, Thunder 90

Joel Embiid scored 21 points, Ben Simmons returned from a four-game absence to add 12 and host Philadelphia routed struggling Oklahoma City.

Tobias Harris contributed 11, Furkan Korkmaz and Paul Reed added 10 each, and Dwight Howard swept 11 rebounds for the Sixers (40-21), who compiled 22 steals and snapped a season-high four-game losing streak. Starter Danny Green was held out with a sore hip. Simmons returned from an illness.

It is the fastest the Sixers have reached 40 wins since 2001 when they advanced to the NBA Finals.

Kings 113, Mavericks 106

Richaun Holmes scored 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting to help host Sacramento end Dallas' winning streak at three games.

Sacramento's Harrison Barnes scored 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting before exiting due to left adductor tightness. Barnes was hurt while scoring after a basket with 6:45 left in the third quarter and departed 15 seconds later. Buddy Hield scored 16 points and Tyrese Haliburton added 14 points, 10 assists and three steals.

Luka Doncic recorded 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Mavericks. Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 19 points apiece.

Pistons 100, Hawks 86

Jerami Grant and Frank Jackson each scored 18 points and helped host Detroit end its three-game losing streak by salvaging one game in the three-game season series with Atlanta.

Detroit had six players in double figures, including Cory Joseph (15), Hamidou Diallo (14), and Saddiq Bey (11 points, eight rebounds). The Pistons reserves outscored Atlanta's backups 44-22. The loss ended Atlanta's two-game winning streak.

Atlanta (34-28) got 17 points from Bogdan Bogdanovic and 15 points from Kevin Huerter, who left with an apparent left shoulder issue with 6:12 remaining. The Hawks played without Trae Young (left ankle sprain) Lou Williams (flu-like symptoms).

Raptors 112, Cavaliers 96

Pascal Siakam scored 25 points and Toronto defeated visiting Cleveland at Tampa to win the season series between the teams, two games to one.

OG Anunoby added 20 points for the Raptors, who have won five of their past six games. Malachi Flynn scored 18 points off the bench, Khem Birch matched his career-best with 14 points and Kyle Lowry had nine points and 10 assists.

Isaac Okoro scored a career-best 20 points for the Cavaliers, who have lost six of seven. Darius Garland added 13 points and had 10 assists, Jarrett Allen scored 15 points and Kevin Love and Damyean Dotson each had 11.

--Field Level Media

