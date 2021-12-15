NBA roundup: Stephen Curry becomes 3-pointer king

Dec 14, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) hugs his father Dell Curry (left) after breaking the record for most career three point baskets made during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

2021-12-15 07:01:15 GMT+00:00 - Stephen Curry broke the NBA record for most career 3-pointers Tuesday night and finished with a team-high 22 points as the visiting Golden State Warriors beat the New York Knicks 105-96.

Curry entered the game needing just two 3-pointers to break Ray Allen's mark of 2,973 3-pointers and wasted no time making history. He drained two of his first three attempts, including the record-breaker -- a 27-footer with 7:33 left in the opening quarter.

Curry finished the game 5 of 14 from beyond the arc as the Warriors won for the fourth time in five games to improve their NBA-best record to 23-5. Jordan Poole scored 19 points while Andrew Wiggins had 18 points for Golden State.

Julius Randle scored 31 points for the Knicks, who have lost four straight and seven of eight. Derrick Rose finished with 15 points and Alec Burks chipped in 14.

Nets 131, Raptors 129 (OT)

Kevin Durant had 34 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists as short-handed Brooklyn outlasted Toronto for an overtime victory in New York.

The Nets rallied from an 11-point deficit on a night when they had eight players available due to seven players -- including James Harden -- being placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocol.

Patty Mills added a season-high 30 points for Brooklyn. Fred VanVleet paced the Raptors with 31 points. Gary Trent Jr. and Pascal Siakam added 25 apiece and rookie Scottie Barnes finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Suns 111, Trail Blazers 107 (OT)

Deandre Ayton recorded 28 points and 13 rebounds and Chris Paul contributed 24 points and 14 assists to help Phoenix beat host Portland in overtime.

Cameron Payne added 17 points off the bench as the Suns won for the 21st time in their past 23 games. Cameron Johnson scored 12 on four 3-pointers and collected eight rebounds while Jae Crowder had 11 points for Phoenix.

Damian Lillard tallied 31 points and 10 assists for Portland, which has lost six straight games and nine of its past 10. The Trail Blazers also dropped their fifth straight home game after opening the season with a 10-1 run.

--Field Level Media

