NBA roundup: Stephen Curry injured in Warriors' loss to Pacers

[1/5] Dec 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports















December 15 - Tyrese Haliburton rebounded from a poor performance with a team-high 29 points and the Indiana Pacers used a 47-point, second-quarter explosion and a Stephen Curry injury to keep the visiting Golden State Warriors at arm's length in the second half for a 125-119 victory Wednesday night in Indianapolis.

Curry had a game-high 38 points, but strained his left shoulder while going for a steal in the third quarter with Golden State trailing 93-80. The reigning NBA Finals MVP immediately went to the locker room, and the only report made by the Warriors in the immediate aftermath was that he would not be returning to the game.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr later said Curry will undergo an MRI on Thursday.

Donte DiVincenzo finished with 15 points and a game-high-tying eight rebounds for the Warriors, while Jordan Poole had 20 points, JaMychal Green 15 and Moses Moody 13.

Bennedict Mathurin came off the bench for 24 points, while Myles Turner had 21, Buddy Hield 17 and Oshae Brissett 11 to complement three steals for Indiana, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Kings 124, Raptors 123

De'Aaron Fox had 27 points and 10 assists and visiting Sacramento defeated Toronto.

Malik Monk added 24 points and Domantas Sabonis had 21 points and 20 rebounds for the Kings, who won for the second time after five games of a six-game road trip. The Kings won in spite of coach Mike Brown being ejected in the third quarter.

Fred VanVleet scored a season-best 39 points for the Raptors. Scottie Barnes had 27 points and 10 assists, Pascal Siakam scored 19 points and Gary Trent Jr. had 11 points.

Cavaliers 105, Mavericks 90

Donovan Mitchell scored 27 of his 34 points in the first half to lead a balanced attack as visiting Cleveland led wire-to-wire in a win over Dallas.

Six players scored in double figures for Cleveland, which had lost eight of its last nine road games. Lamar Stevens recorded season highs with 18 points and 11 rebounds, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley scored 14 points apiece, Darius Garland had 12 points, and Caris LeVert added 11.

Luka Doncic led Dallas with 30 points, while Christian Wood tallied 20 points and seven rebounds. Reggie Bullock had 12 points and Spencer Dinwiddie chipped in 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Knicks 128, Bulls 120 (OT)

Jalen Brunson, playing through a right foot injury, scored 30 points and hit the tiebreaking free throws in overtime for visiting New York, which pulled away in the extra session to beat Chicago.

Julius Randle (31 points, 13 rebounds) posted a double-double for the Knicks, who have won five straight. RJ Barrett scored 22 points and Quentin Grimes added 14, including a key 3-pointer with 1:04 left in overtime.

DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points and went 16 of 17 from the free-throw line for the Bulls, who have lost two straight and five of seven. Zach LaVine finished with 25 points while Nikola Vucevic had 19. Coby White collected 12 points off the bench while starter Patrick Williams added 11 points.

Clippers 99, Timberwolves 88

Kawhi Leonard scored 19 points and Paul George had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists as Los Angeles overcame a sluggish start to earn a victory over visiting Minnesota and increase its winning streak to three games.

Luke Kennard scored 16 points and Nicolas Batum had 13 as the Clippers won two days after their best victory of the season when they overcame the NBA-best Boston Celtics 113-93 at home.

Anthony Edwards scored 19 points and Rudy Gobert had 11 points with 13 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who dropped their third consecutive game to match a season high.

Trail Blazers 128, Spurs 112

Damian Lillard hit seven 3-pointers and scored 37 points as visiting Portland rolled to a win over San Antonio in a Western Conference dustup.

Anfernee Simons added 23 points for Portland, with Jerami Grant scoring 18, Jusuf Nurkic hitting for 15 and Shaedon Sharpe contributing 12 points.

Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 25 points while Doug McDermott added 14, Keita Bates-Diop and Devin Vassell scored 13 apiece, Josh Richardson hit for 11 and Tre Jones tallied 10.

Magic 135, Hawks 124

Franz Wagner led eight Orlando scorers in double figures with 24 points, and the Magic extended their season-long winning streak to four games with a defeat of visiting Atlanta.

Orlando's balanced offense, which featured all five starters scoring at least 16 points, produced both a season-high for the recently rolling Magic and the franchise's most points in a single game since posting 136 points on Feb. 28, 2020.

Wednesday marked the third consecutive game for leading-scorer Wagner hitting for at least 23 points, and was his fourth game in the last five reaching that mark. Bol Bol and Paolo Banchero added 21 and 20 points, while Markelle Fultz delivered his best all-around performance since joining the Magic lineup on Nov. 30.

Pistons 141, Hornets 134 (OT)

Alec Burks scored five of his 27 points in overtime as visiting Detroit defeated Charlotte in a matchup between the two teams with the worst records in the NBA.

The Pistons halted a three-game skid with Killian Hayes adding 25 points and Bojan Bogdanovic scoring 24 points. All this spoiled the return to action for Charlotte's LaMelo Ball. Ball's return from his second extensive injury-related absence of the season resulted in 23 points and 11 assists for the third-year point guard.

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s 28 points led the Hornets, while Terry Rozier used a big second half to end up with 25. Jalen McDaniels posted 21 points, P.J. Washington had 13 points and Mason Plumlee produced 12 points and 18 rebounds.

Heat 110, Thunder 108

Tyler Herro tied a career high with 35 points to lead Miami to a win over host Oklahoma City.

Herro had a career-high nine 3-pointers as the Heat set a franchise record with 24 3-pointers, but it was inside the arc where Herro came through for the decisive bucket. Herro drained a pullup jumper with 5.7 seconds remaining to break a tie, and Miami held on after a timeout.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a jumper in the closing seconds. Josh Giddey grabbed the rebound, but his shot hit off the bottom of the backboard to end the game, though Giddey argued for a foul call as Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon surrounded him. Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 27 points.

Nuggets 141, Wizards 128

Nikola Jokic scored a season-high 43 points and added 14 rebounds and eight assists and Bones Hyland had 23 points as host Denver beat Washington.

Aaron Gordon had 22 points, Bruce Brown added 13, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope finished with 11 and Jeff Green had 10 for the Nuggets, who scored a season high to win their third straight game.

Kyle Kuzma led Washington with 24 points, Will Barton had 22 points and nine assists and Monte Morris added 20 points. Barton and Morris played their first games against their former team.

--Field Level Media











