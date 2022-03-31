NBA roundup: Suns match franchise wins record

Mar 30, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles past Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

2022-03-31 06:13:38 GMT+00:00 - Chris Paul hit the game's final two baskets 1:24 apart, including a clutch runner in the lane with 13.1 seconds remaining, as the Phoenix Suns survived a foul-filled finish to equal their single-season franchise record for wins with a 107-103 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in San Francisco.

Devin Booker finished with 22 points, going 10-for-12 at the line, and Mikal Bridges tied for team-high honors with 22, helping the Suns match the franchise victory record of 62, set in 1992-93 and tied in 2004-05.

Phoenix earned its ninth consecutive win.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Jordan Poole tied his career high, set last May against the New Orleans Pelicans, with a game-high 38 points for the Warriors. Golden State took its fourth straight loss and dropped into a tie for third place in the Western Conference with the Dallas Mavericks.

Heat 106, Celtics 98

Jimmy Butler scored 24 points and Kyle Lowry added 23 as visiting Miami won by outscoring Boston 27-15 in the fourth quarter.

Bam Adebayo added 17 points and a team-high 12 rebounds as the Heat kept a one-game lead in the Eastern Conference over the Milwaukee Bucks. Boston and the Philadelphia 76ers both trail Miami by two games.

The Celtics got 28 points, 10 rebounds and six assists from Jaylen Brown. Boston's Jayson Tatum added 23 points and six assists.

Mavericks 120, Cavaliers 112

Luka Doncic had a game-high 35 points, nine rebounds and 13 assists to power visiting Dallas to a victory over struggling Cleveland.

Dorian Finney-Smith contributed a career-high 28 points for the Mavericks, sinking six 3-pointers.

Caris LeVert had a team-high 32 points for the Cavaliers, his high since coming to Cleveland at the trade deadline. Darius Garland added 25 points and 10 assists for the Cavs.

Raptors 125, Timberwolves 102

Gary Trent Jr. scored 29 points on 9-for-13 shooting as Toronto defeated visiting Minnesota.

Pascal Siakam added 12 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists for the Raptors, who completed a sweep of their four-game homestand. OG Anunoby contributed 22 points for the Raptors, who won for the 10th time in their past 12 games.

Anthony Edwards scored 24 points while Karl-Anthony Towns amassed 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who have lost four of their past five.

Wizards 127, Magic 110

Kristaps Porzingis scored a season-high 35 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 25 points and host Washington overcame a 12-point, first-half deficit to defeat Orlando.

The Wizards outscored the Magic 28-23 in the third quarter to extend a 58-56 lead before pulling away with a 41-point fourth period. Reserve center Daniel Gafford turned in a strong effort in the fourth quarter with 10 of his 17 points, helping Washington sweep the four-game season series.

Markelle Fultz posted a season-high 19 points, seven assists, three steals and two blocks off the bench as the Magic saw their losing streak reach four games.

Nuggets 125, Pacers 118

Nikola Jokic had 37 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists and Denver recovered after blowing a 31-point lead to beat Indiana in Indianapolis.

Bones Hyland scored 13 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter for Denver, which won its third game in a row. Will Barton had 18 points, DeMarcus Cousins and Monte Morris scored 11 each and Aaron Gordon added 10.

Goga Bitadze had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Pacers, who dropped their fifth consecutive game.

Hawks 136, Thunder 118

Trae Young scored 41 points and dished out eight assists to lead visiting Atlanta to a win over Oklahoma City.

The Hawks earned their third consecutive win and improved to 8-3 in their past 11 games as they moved closer to securing a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

The game was Young's first against his high school teammate, Lindy Waters III. The Thunder rookie didn't match Young's performance, but he did lead his team with a season-high 25 points.

Hornets 125, Knicks 114

Miles Bridges scored 14 of his game-high 31 points in the final 3:30 of the fourth quarter for visiting Charlotte, which clinched at worst a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament and all but ended New York's playoff hopes.

LaMelo Bell scored 20 points and racked up a career-high 15 assists for the Hornets, who received 21 points off the bench from Kelly Oubre Jr. Terry Rozier had 15 points as Charlotte won for the eighth time in 10 games.

Evan Fournier put up 30 points, RJ Barrett had 25 and Julius Randle scored 21 for the Knicks, whose four-game winning streak ended.

Grizzlies 112, Spurs 111

Tyus Jones scored 25 points to lead a balanced attack as visiting Memphis outlasted San Antonio in a key late-season Western Conference dustup.

Dillon Brooks added 21 points as the Grizzlies recorded their sixth straight win and clinch the second seed in the West.

Dejounte Murray poured in 33 points and Keldon Johnson contributed 23 for the Spurs, whose four-game winning streak ended.

Pelicans 117, Trail Blazers 107

CJ McCollum scored 25 points in his first visit to Portland as a visiting player to help New Orleans post a victory over the slumping Trail Blazers.

Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, Brandon Ingram also scored 19 points and Jaxson Hayes had 18 as the Pelicans won for the sixth time in nine games.

Drew Eubanks scored 21 points on 10-of-12 shooting and collected nine rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who lost their fifth straight game and fell for the 15th in time in 17 outings.

Kings 121, Rockets 118

Davion Mitchell, Damian Jones and Trey Lyles each scored 24 points as Sacramento fended off host Houston.

Mitchell added five rebounds and eight assists while Jones chipped in nine rebounds and five assists.

Rockets rookie Jalen Green drilled six 3-pointers and scored 32 points, while his backcourt partner Kevin Porter Jr. posted his first career triple-double with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

--Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.