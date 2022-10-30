NBA roundup: Thunder rally in 4th to stun Mavs in OT

[1/7] Oct 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) drives to the basket past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports















October 30 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a season-high 38 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder forced overtime thanks to an 18-2 run at the end of regulation before capturing a 117-111 victory over the host Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

After not playing for the entirety of the game, Isaiah Joe came off the bench with 4:53 left in the fourth to ignite the comeback. He quickly tallied seven points, a rebound and an assist while hitting the game-tying 3-pointer with 15.8 seconds left to force the extra period. Joe went on to finish with 15 points.

Gilgeous-Alexander went 15-for-27 from the field in addition to posting six rebounds and nine assists. Luguentz Dort added 16 points, and Darius Bazley scored 15 off the bench to help Oklahoma City.

Luka Doncic had his second consecutive triple-double for the Mavericks, leading them with 31 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists. Doncic was just 8 of 23 from the floor, though, missing all six of his 3-pointers. Spencer Dinwiddie chipped in 20 points for Dallas.

Pacers 125, Nets 116

Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored a career-high 32 points as Indiana hit a team record 23 3-pointers and pulled away for a victory over struggling Brooklyn in New York.

Playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the Pacers tied their previous team record for 3-pointers, 21, set twice in May 2021, when James Johnson connected from deep for a 108-97 advantage with 7:22 remaining. Indiana hit its 22nd 3-pointer when Chris Duarte connected from the top of the arc with 6:14 left to put Indiana ahead 111-101.

Tyrese Haliburton added 26 points and tied a career high with six 3-pointers to go along with eight assists for Indiana. Kyrie Irving led all scorers with 35 points for the Nets. Kevin Durant added 26 but missed 12 of 20 shots. Irving's three-point play cut Indiana's lead to 98-95 a little over two minutes into the fourth. The Pacers opened a 118-103 lead on two free throws by Mathurin with 4:04 left to ice the win before he hit the team's 23rd 3-pointer.

Hornets 120, Warriors 113 (OT)

Jalen McDaniels scored five key points in overtime as Charlotte recovered after blowing a fourth-quarter lead to beat visiting Golden State.

P.J. Washington pumped in 31 points and Gordon Hayward had 23 for the Hornets, who bounced back after a sluggish offensive performance a night earlier at Orlando. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 18 points, Dennis Smith Jr. had 13 and McDaniels tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Stephen Curry scored 31 points to go along with 11 rebounds and reserve Jordan Poole ended up with 24 points to pace Golden State. Draymond Green added 12 points, Klay Thompson had 11 and Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney both posted 10 for the Warriors, who began a five-game road trip.

Kings 119, Heat 113

Domantas Sabonis scored all 18 of his points in the first half and Sacramento stunned visiting Miami for new coach Mike Brown's first win at his new home.

Rookie Keegan Murray hit a key 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter for the Kings.

Facing a Heat team playing for the third time in four nights on the road, the Kings ran off to a 71-49 halftime lead on the strength of 63.6 percent shooting and nine 3-pointers. Sabonis hit eight of his nine shots in the first half.

76ers 114, Bulls 109

Joel Embiid scored 25 points to lead six players in double figures and James Harden registered a double-double of 15 points and 11 assists to boost visiting Philadelphia to a victory against Chicago.

The 76ers extended their series winning streak to 12 games, including six in a row at United Center. Philadelphia prevailed despite committing a season-high 17 turnovers.

DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points to pace a balanced attack for the Bulls, who have lost two straight. Zach LaVine scored 15 of his 29 points after halftime, while Nikola Vucevic had a double-double of 23 points and a game-high 19 rebounds.

Bucks 123, Hawks 115

Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo both scored 34 points and Milwaukee remained the NBA's only unbeaten team with a win over visiting Atlanta.

Holiday, who entered the game averaging 14 points, made a driving layup with 23.2 seconds left to give the Bucks a three-point advantage and added a free throw with 21.2 seconds to extend the lead to four. Antetokounmpo added two free throws and a dunk in the final 16.1 seconds and the Bucks improved to 5-0.

Holiday was 13-for-22 from the field and had 12 assists. Antetokounmpo -- who scored only four points in the first half -- finished 11-for-22 from the field and 11-for-19 from the charity stripe while the entire Atlanta team only shot 15 free throws. The Hawks were able to hang in the game thanks to Trae Young, who scored a season-high 42 points on 15-for-32 shooting. Dejounte Murray added 21 points and De'Andre Hunter scored 14 for Atlanta.

Jazz 124, Grizzlies 123

Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk each scored 23 points and played clutch in the fourth quarter to help Utah rally past Memphis in Salt Lake City.

Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and Collin Sexton had 19 in his first start for Utah to help the Jazz win a night after being blown out in Denver. Desmond Bane led Memphis with 32 points -- his third game in a row with more than 30 points. Dillon Brooks also had a big scoring night, finishing with 30 points, while Tyus Jones contributed 23 points and 10 assists.

Brooks hit a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left as Memphis pulled within one, 124-123. He then rebounded a Markkanen miss with 4.8 seconds left. However, Memphis wasn't able to get a last shot up.

--Field Level Media











