NBA roundup: Without starting guards, Grizzlies get by Lakers

Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) shoots over Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

2021-12-10 04:43:17 GMT+00:00 - Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 25 points and Desmond Bane added 23 as the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies returned to their winning ways Thursday with a 108-95 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers.

Tyus Jones and De'Anthony Melton added 12 points each as the Grizzlies won without starting guards Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks, who are in COVID-19 protocol. Brooks was a late scratch after playing Wednesday.

The Grizzlies have won six of their last seven games, all since Morant originally went to the sideline last month with a left knee sprain.

LeBron James scored 20 points with 10 rebounds and 11 assists for the Lakers to record the 100th triple-double of his career. Anthony Davis had 22 points with eight rebounds for Los Angeles, which is just 3-5 on the road since Nov. 1.

Spurs 123, Nuggets 111

Derrick White poured in 23 points and Lonnie Walker IV added 21 off the bench as San Antonio rolled over visiting Denver.

Dejounte Murray added 20 points for the Spurs, with Doug McDermott hitting for 17 and Drew Eubanks scoring 14.

Denver's Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, recording his second consecutive triple-double and his fifth in 20 games this season. Aaron Gordon led all scorers with 25 points, and Will Barton added 19.

Jazz 118, 76ers 96

Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points, and Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 21 rebounds as Utah beat host Philadelphia.

Hassan Whiteside contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds, Bojan Bogdanovic had 14 points, and Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson chipped in with 11 each for the Jazz, who won their sixth in a row. Mike Conley and Rudy Gay had 10 points apiece.

Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 19 points and nine rebounds, but he appeared to be hampered by an apparent rib injury in the second half. Seth Curry scored 18 points, Tobias Harris added 17 and Tyrese Maxey had 11 for the 76ers, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

--Field Level Media

