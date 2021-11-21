NBA roundup: Wizards turn tables on Heat, win on late burst

Nov 20, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) defends Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

2021-11-21 11:40:43 GMT+00:00 - Spencer Dinwiddie and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combined for all 15 points during a decisive, 15-2 run as the Washington Wizards rallied to down the Miami Heat 103-100 Saturday in Washington, D.C.

The Wizards trailed by as many as 16 points in the third quarter, struggling with shooting woes and turnovers.

Caldwell-Pope completed a four-point play that kicked off Washington's game-ending push. He scored seven of his 16 points during the run, and Dinwiddie knocked down a pair of 3-pointers as part of his eight points amid the outburst.

Bradley Beal scored 21 points to lead the Wizards, and Dinwiddie finished with 16. Jimmy Butler led Miami with 29 points, and Tyler Herro netted 20.

Knicks 106, Rockets 99

Alec Burks scored 17 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter and New York parlayed late perimeter marksmanship into a win over visiting Houston.

Evan Fournier chipped in 19 points for the Knicks while Julius Randle finished an assist shy of a triple-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Immanuel Quickley added 13 points off the Knicks bench.

Christian Wood posted his eighth double-double (18 points, 12 rebounds) for the Rockets but also had six turnovers. Eric Gordon finished with 15 points and five assists while Jalen Green scored 16 points.

Timberwolves 138, Grizzlies 95

D'Angelo Russell scored 28 points and Anthony Edwards added 23 as Minnesota led by as many as 31 in the first half and cruised to its third straight win, routing visiting Memphis.

Edwards erupted for 17 points in the first quarter for Minnesota, which set a season-high point total and snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Grizzlies.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 21 points, Malik Beasley added 12 and Patrick Beverley tallied 11 points, five rebounds and four assists. The 43-point margin of the victory is the largest in the NBA this season.

Jazz 123, Kings 105

Mike Conley and Rudy Gay contributed 3-pointers to a 12-0 spurt early in the fourth quarter as visiting Utah broke open a tight game en route to a victory over Sacramento.

Donovan Mitchell went for a game-high 26 points, Rudy Gobert 21 and 14 rebounds, Conley 17 points and Jordan Clarkson 16 in a balanced Utah attack that produced the Jazz's third straight win, their third against the Kings this season and the second at Sacramento.

Richaun Holmes had a team-high 22 points, Harrison Barnes 18, Tyrese Haliburton 17 and Buddy Hield 16 for the Kings, who dropped their third in a row, including their second in two nights. Sacramento was beaten 108-89 at home by the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

Pacers 111, Pelicans 94

Domantas Sabonis had a double-double and host Indiana dominated the third quarter on its way to routing New Orleans.

Sabonis finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, Justin Holiday scored 17 points, Malcolm Brogdon had 16, Kelan Martin scored 12 off the bench, and Myles Turner added 11. The Pacers outscored the Pelicans 38-18 in the third quarter.

For the Pelicans, Jonas Valanciunas had 19 points and 13 rebounds, Naji Marshall scored 14 points off the bench, and Brandon Ingram and Kira Lewis Jr. added 12 each.

Hawks 115, Hornets 105

Clint Capela posted his team-leading 11th double-double with 20 points and 15 rebounds, and Atlanta beat visiting Charlotte for its fourth straight win.

Capela was 10-for-11 from the field and blocked two shots to help the Hawks draw to within one win of the .500 mark through 17 games.

The Hawks improved to 7-1 at home and have won 14 straight home games against Eastern Conference opponents, one shy of matching the franchise record.

Celtics 111, Thunder 105

Jayson Tatum had 33 points and eight rebounds, Dennis Schroder scored 29 against his former team, and Boston held off visiting Oklahoma City.

Tatum and Schroder combined for 58 points in Boston's 130-108 rout of the rival Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Schroder spent two seasons with Oklahoma City before the Thunder traded him to the Lakers last season. He joined the Celtics this past August.

Grant Williams added 14 points and Al Horford contributed 10 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists Saturday for the Celtics, who have won back-to-back games and have seven victories in their past 10 games overall.

Bucks 117, Magic 108

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and a season-high 20 rebounds, Bobby Portis added a season-high 24 points with the help of six 3-pointers, and host Milwaukee defeated Orlando.

Antetokounmpo went 15-for-23 at the free-throw line, while Portis also had 15 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. The Bucks won their third game in a row for the first time this season.

Orlando put together a 30-8 fourth-quarter run, closing within 107-101 on R.J. Hampton's steal and layup with 2:05 left. But Antetokounmpo's dunk with one minute to go helped the Bucks get some breathing room, 111-101.

Trail Blazers 118, 76ers 111

Damian Lillard scored a season-high 39 points and CJ McCollum added 18 as host Portland won its third straight game, dealing Philadelphia its sixth loss in seven games.

Norman Powell scored 17 points, Jusuf Nurkic had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Nassir Little added 11 points for the Blazers, who shot 50 percent from the field and won their eighth straight home game.

Tobias Harris tallied 28 points and eight rebounds while Tyrese Maxey added 28 points and nine assists for Philadelphia. Georges Niang had 15 points and Seth Curry 10.

--Field Level Media

