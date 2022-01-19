NBCUniversal says will cover "geopolitical" issues during Beijing Olympics broadcast

Workers wear protective suits to protect from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as they stand outside the Main Press Centre of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics ahead of the event in Beijing, China January 19, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Comcast's Corp's NBCUniversal said Wednesday its broadcast coverage of the 2022 Beijing Olympics will include information about the "geopolitical context in which these Games are being held."

The coverage details, which NBCU revealed in a video presentation to reporters, come after human rights groups and a congressional committee have urged the media company to cover China's human rights violations during the Olympics.

Reporting by Sheila Dang and Helen Coster Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

