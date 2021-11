Nov 14, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) after scoring against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Brooklyn won 120-96. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

2021-11-19 19:31:51 GMT+00:00 - The Brooklyn Nets said forward Kevin Durant will miss Friday night's game against the visiting Orlando Magic with a right shoulder sprain.

Durant told reporters last weekend that he has been playing through the injury while receiving treatment on his shooting shoulder. This will be his first absence of the season.

