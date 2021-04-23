Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will miss Friday night's game against the Boston Celtics due to his left thigh injury.

It will mark the third consecutive contest Durant has missed since injuring the thigh during Sunday's loss to the Miami Heat.

"The contusion hasn't healed fully," Nets coach Steve Nash said of Durant's plight prior to the game against Boston. "It's not 100 percent or close enough to 100 percent to play yet."

Durant may miss a fourth game on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns as Nash said that Durant may not return until next week's two-game road trip to play the Toronto Raptors in Tampa and the Indiana Pacers.

Durant has played in just 24 of Brooklyn's 59 games this season. He recently returned from a 23-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

Durant is averaging 27.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Brooklyn also continues to be without star guard James Harden (hamstring), who will sit out for the ninth straight game.

The Celtics will be without star guard Jaylen Brown (shoulder) for the second straight game. Boston coach Brad Stevens told reporters prior to the game that Brown doesn't have his full range of motion.

Big man Robert Williams III (knee) will miss his fifth consecutive contest.

Boston will likely have guard Evan Fournier for the first time since April 4. Fournier has missed the past nine games due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

(Field Level Media)

