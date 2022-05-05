Nets' Simmons to undergo back surgery

Mar 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets injured guard Ben Simmons (10) holds a basketball during a timeout during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Barclays Center. The Nets defeated the Pistons 130-123. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

May 4 (Reuters) - Brooklyn Nets Ben Simmons will undergo back surgery on Thursday to alleviate pain caused by a herniated disc, the team said on Wednesday.

"After consultation with multiple back specialists, it has been determined that the best course of action for Ben's long-term health is for him to undergo surgery," the team said.

"The microdiscectomy procedure, scheduled for Thursday, is designed to alleviate pain caused by a herniated disc in Ben's back. Further updates will be provided following the procedure."

The 25-year-old Australian was the first overall pick of the 2016 draft.

He was traded to Brooklyn from the Philadelphia 76ers in February of this season but was unable to suit up for the squad, who were swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; editing by Richard Pullin

