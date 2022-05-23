Neuer extends Bayern contract until 2024

Soccer Football - Bayern Munich celebrate winning the Bundesliga - Marienplatz, Munich, Germany - May 15, 2022 Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer acknowledges fans as they celebrate winning the Bundesliga REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

May 23 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has signed a one-year contract extension which will keep him at the club until 2024, the Bundesliga champions said on Monday.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper has won 10 straight league titles and two Champions League trophies among a host of domestic and European honours since joining Bayern from Schalke in 2011.

"Manuel is a defining figure in the history of FC Bayern," chief executive Oliver Kahn said in a statement. "(He) has been setting the standard around the world for years. It's a huge achievement to be so consistently world class."

Germany captain Neuer, who has made more than 470 appearances for Bayern in all competitions, is the second long-serving player to extend his stay in Bavaria after forward Thomas Mueller also renewed his deal until 2024.

"We'll have a very good team again with which we can compete for every title," Neuer said. "As a goalkeeper, captain and leader, I want to be the support and a key factor in our big goals.

"We want to extend our title record and compete again for the German Cup and Champions League."

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Martyn Herman

