Neves earns Wolves a point at Brentford but Costa sent off

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - October 29, 2022 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves celebrates scoring their first goal with Daniel Podence REUTERS/Ian Walton















Oct 29 (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers skipper Ruben Neves earned his side a 1-1 draw at Brentford with a stunning equaliser on Saturday but they stay in the Premier League relegation zone.

Neither side managed a shot on target in a forgettable first half but Brentford defender Ben Mee's acrobatic volley to open the scoring in the 50th minute sent the home fans into raptures.

Wolves were only behind for two minutes though as Nelson Semedo played the ball across to Neves who curled a stunning effort into the corner.

Striker Ivan Toney then squandered a great chance to put Brentford back in front when he headed wide.

A well-earned point for Wolves was tarnished in stoppage time when forward Diego Costa was shown a red card after an altercation with Mee.

The result leaves Brentford 11th in the table with 15 points from 13 games, while Wolves are third-bottom on 10.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris











