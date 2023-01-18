New Juventus CEO aims to grow club on and off the pitch















ROME, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Juventus's new chief executive Maurizio Scanavino said on Wednesday he aimed to help the Serie A club make progress in terms of both trophies and business results.

"Our sporting goals and ambitions don't change, just as our company goals don't change either," Scanavino told reporters after a shareholder meeting to appoint a new board.

"That means combining results on the pitch with sound finances and commercial growth," he said.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Gavin Jones











