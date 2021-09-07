Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Factbox: New Mercedes F1 driver George Russell

2 minute read

Formula One F1 - Sakhir Grand Prix - Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain - December 5, 2020 Mercedes' George Russell celebrates after qualifying in second position Pool via REUTERS/Tolga Bozoglu/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Factbox on British Formula One driver George Russell, announced by Mercedes on Tuesday as the next team mate for seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton.

* Born in King's Lynn, England, on Feb 15, 1998, Russell took up karting at the age of seven.

* Russell won the 2014 British Formula Four title and in 2017 the GP3 championship with French team ART. He then moved up to Formula Two in 2018, also winning that title at the first attempt with seven race victories.

His closest F2 rivals that year were now-McLaren driver Lando Norris and Red Bull-backed Alexander Albon.

* The Briton was named Mercedes F1 reserve driver in 2018. He also tested and took part in Friday practice sessions with Force India (now Aston Martin).

* Russell made his F1 debut with Williams in 2019, partnering Polish veteran Robert Kubica. He was the only driver unable to score a point that year.

* Williams struggled again in 2020 with an uncompetitive car but Russell scored his first points as a stand-in at Mercedes for Hamilton in Bahrain after his compatriot tested positive for COVID-19. The youngster started on the front row and led before misfortune dropped him to ninth, but with fastest lap.

* He scored his first points for Williams in Hungary last month with eighth place after starting 17th. In Belgium he secured the team's first podium finish since 2017 with second place in a 'race' of a couple of laps behind the safety car.

* Russell was appointed a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association in March 2021 as a replacement for departed Frenchman Romain Grosjean.

* Named on Sept. 7 as Hamilton's team mate for 2022, replacing Valtteri Bottas.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 4:02 AM UTC

Djokovic overcomes flat start to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals

An out-of-sorts Novak Djokovic scraped his way to a 1-6 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over American wildcard Jenson Brooksby on Monday to move into the U.S. Open quarter-finals and three wins from tennis immortality.

Sports
MLB roundup: Rays escape 6-run hole, stun Red Sox in 10
Sports
Talented teens eye semi-final spots at Flushing Meadows
Sports
Brooksby exit leaves US Open quarters with no home player for first time
Sports
Team Europe beat U.S. 15-13 to retain Solheim Cup