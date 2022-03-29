New post-season overtime rules give teams shot at possessing ball

The NFL logo is pictured at an event in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - National Football League (NFL) clubs adopted new post-season overtime rules on Tuesday, giving each team a chance to possess the ball, the league said.

Overtime rules again came under fire in January after the Buffalo Bills' high-powered offense never got a chance to touch the ball in the extra period of their crushing playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. read more

Under the previous rules, possession of the football was determined through a coin toss ahead of overtime. A team could win the game outright on the first possession if they scored a touchdown.

The amendment, approved at the NFL's annual meeting, was presented by the Indianapolis Colts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The announcement came a day after the league announced a raft of new measures to increase diversity among head coaches and front-office personnel, mandating that clubs hire a "diverse candidate" to serve as offensive assistant coach. read more

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Toby Davis

