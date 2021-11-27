New Zealand 296 all out in first test against India

NEW DELHI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand, replying to India's first-innings total of 345, were all out for 296 on day three of the first test in Kanpur on Saturday.

Tom Latham top-scored for the tourists with 95 and his opening partner Will Young contributed 89.

Axar Patel (5-62) was the pick of the Indian bowlers, while fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 3-82.

Mumbai hosts the second and final test from Friday.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond

