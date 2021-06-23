Sports
New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets to win WTC title
SOUTHAMPTON, England, June 23 (Reuters) - New Zealand won the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) title, beating India by eight wickets in the final at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday.
The weather-disrupted final marked the culmination of a two-year cycle of the WTC, which was launched in 2019 to create test cricket's pinnacle event.
Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond
