Sports

New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets to win WTC title

1 minute read

Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - India v New Zealand - Rose Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 23, 2021 New Zealand's Ross Taylor reacts after getting hit on the helmet by a ball alongside Kane Williamson Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

SOUTHAMPTON, England, June 23 (Reuters) - New Zealand won the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) title, beating India by eight wickets in the final at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday.

The weather-disrupted final marked the culmination of a two-year cycle of the WTC, which was launched in 2019 to create test cricket's pinnacle event.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

