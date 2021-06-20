Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
New Zealand names transgender athlete Hubbard to women's Tokyo Olympics weightlifting team

Weightlifting - Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games - Women's +90kg - Final - Carrara Sports Arena 1 - Gold Coast, Australia - April 9, 2018. Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand competes. REUTERS/Paul Childs/File Photo

WELLINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - Transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard has been selected as part of the New Zealand women's team for the Tokyo Olympic Games, the country's Olympics committee said on Monday.

Hubbard, who competed in men's competitions before transitioning in 2013, will become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics after weightlifting's governing body modified qualifying requirements for Tokyo. read more

