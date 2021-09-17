New Zealand pulls out of Pakistan tour, cites security advice

WELLINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand on Friday cited government advice on increased threat levels for Pakistan and warnings from security advisors on the ground as their reason for pulling out of their tour in Pakistan.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive David White said in a statement that it was simply not possible to continue with the tour given the advice he was receiving.

Arrangements are now being made for the team’s departure, the statement said.

