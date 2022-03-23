New Zealand sports to welcome back crowds as COVID rules eased

A testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen in Wellington, New Zealand, March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Lucy Craymer

March 23 (Reuters) - New Zealand sports will welcome full-capacity crowds when COVID-19 rules ease this weekend after a bruising period for revenues.

New Zealand capped crowds at 100 people for outdoor events while battling an outbreak of the Omicron variant, but will lift the curbs from Saturday, along with the need for fans to wear masks, the government said on Wednesday. read more

"While Omicron is transmissible the natural ventilation of an outdoor seating reduces the risk," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Women's Cricket World Cup organisers put more tickets on sale for weekend matches and for the semi-finals starting March 30.

"We had sold out what we had available under the previous restrictions so it's great to offer full capacity," tournament boss Andrea Nelson said in a statement.

Crowds will also be back for Super Rugby Pacific matches, though the change will come too late for Moana Pasifika's clash against the Wellington Hurricanes in Auckland on Friday.

Moana Pasifika, comprised mostly of players with Pacific islands heritage, had no issue with the timing and said it had planned for a restricted crowd.

“We are conscious of our Pasifika fan base in South Auckland and note that COVID is still rampant in our communities, who are most vulnerable," a team spokesperson told New Zealand media.

Fans will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend sports events and other venues from April 4.

Over 95% of New Zealand's population over the age of 12 has received two vaccination shots.

Authorities expect COVID-19 infections to peak in the country in the next two weeks.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.