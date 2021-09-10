Newcastle looking to spoil Ronaldo party at Man Utd, says Bruce

Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Southampton - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - August 28, 2021 Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce reacts Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo could make his second Manchester United debut in the Premier League on Saturday but Newcastle United will do everything they can to be party poopers at Old Trafford, manager Steve Bruce said.

Ronaldo, 36, re-joined United from Juventus on a two-year deal last month and the Portuguese forward will be looking to add to his 118 goals at the Old Trafford club where he won eight major trophies in six seasons.

Newcastle are yet to win this season and sit 17th after three games.

"It's always going to be tough. And obviously with the added spice of Ronaldo coming back will add to that. We'll make no mistake, we've got quality players all over the pitch," Bruce told reporters on Friday.

"So whenever you go to Old Trafford, the one thing you're going to have to do is enjoy it, enjoy the challenge of playing against one of the big, big teams of this country and relish the opportunity to go and see if we can spoil the party."

Bruce said injured players Callum Wilson (thigh) and Ryan Fraser (ankle) would not be available but added midfielder Miguel Almiron would play after he risked a FIFA ban when he did not travel for Paraguay's World Cup qualifiers.

"It's a difficult one for the players because the ultimate is to play for your country. They've been drawn into a difficult situation," Bruce added.

"However, a bit of common sense has prevailed and he's available for selection so we're extremely pleased."

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

