Newcastle thrash awful West Ham 5-1 to stay third















LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Newcastle United bolstered their place in the Premier League's top four as Callum Wilson and Joelinton both scored twice in a 5-1 rout of relegation-haunted West Ham United on Wednesday.

A damp night in east London was turned into a Tyneside party as Eddie Howe's rampant side punished an error-riddled West Ham who were the architects of their own downfall.

Wilson and Joelinton both scored inside the opening 13 minutes as third-placed Newcastle took a massive leap towards a return to the Champions League.

For West Ham, meanwhile, the joy of a weekend win over bottom club Southampton evaporated as their relegation jitters returned with a horrible display.

They might have feared the worst when Wilson's name was on the teamsheet. He has now scored 12 goals in 13 appearances against West Ham and after a lean spell this season which cost him his England place he suddenly looks back to his best.

"Sometimes you have teams you enjoy playing against. You have a feeling you're going to score," he said.

"Before the game everyone is talking 'West Ham, you're going to score today'. I've been on the bench in the last few weeks. I wanted to make a statement and show everyone I'm still here."

Newcastle are third with 53 points from 28 games, the same as fourth-placed Manchester United but crucially three ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur who have played one game more.

West Ham are 15th with 27 points and are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

The hosts almost got the perfect start inside a minute when Jarrod Bowen's low cross was turned against the post by a stretching Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

But Newcastle were soon on their way as West Ham's defence offered up its first gift of the evening.

Wilson was left completely unmarked in the sixth minute to glance in a header from Allan Saint-Maximin's cross.

Seven minutes later a routine straight pass by Fabian Schar took out the whole West Ham defence and Joelinton rounded Lukasz Fabianski to score. The goal was initially flagged offside but a VAR check showed that Emerson had played Joelinton on.

West Ham replied in the 38th minute when Zouma headed in from a Bowen corner.

But their momentum was completely stopped in the first minute of the second period as Fabianski threw the ball to Nayef Aguerd who dallied and was caught in possession with the ball being squared for Wilson to tap home.

West Ham boss David Moyes looked volcanic with rage on the touchline and made four substitutions just past the hour mark.

But his night got worse and worse as Fabianski failed to deal with a long ball forward and Isak punished him from distance. The Geordie fans were already in party mode even before Joelinton put the icing on the cake.

