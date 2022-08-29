NFL cuts roundup: Titans to release P Brett Kern

Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of the NFL Shield logo on the field before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans have informed longtime punter Brett Kern that he will be released, ESPN reported Monday.

Kern, 36, has punted for the Titans since 2009 and is a three-time Pro Bowler (2017, 2018, 2019). He was also first-team All-Pro in 2019. Kern averaged 44.8 yards per punt last season.

Undrafted free agent Ryan Stonehouse has apparently won the job for the Titans, per the report.

Stonehouse, 23, averaged 50.2 yards per punt during the preseason while Kern averaged 49.6 yards.

NFL teams are required to reach the regular-season roster limit of 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Below is a rundown of team transactions:

Buffalo Bills: Cut offensive linemen Jacob Capra and Tanner Owen, wide receiver Neil Pau'u, defensive end Daniel Joseph, and defensive backs Jordan Miller and Josh Thomas.

Chicago Bears: Waived wide receiver Kevin Shaa, center Corey Dublin and safety Jon Alexander.

Cleveland Browns: Placed defensive end Chris Odom (knee) on injured reserve and waived wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley, defensive tackle Glen Logan, safety Jovante Moffatt, offensive tackle Ben Petrula and defensive end Curtis Weaver. Terminated wide receiver Javon Wims' contract.

New York Giants: Waived offensive linemen Josh Rivas and Eric Smith, defensive backs Yusuf Corker and Olaijah Griffin, kicker Ryan Santoso, and wide receivers Keelan Doss and Travis Toivonen.

