NFL cuts roundup: Titans to release P Brett Kern

Aug 20, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern (6) looks on during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

August 30 - The Tennessee Titans informed longtime punter Brett Kern on Monday that he will be released.

Kern, 36, has punted for the Titans since 2009 and is a three-time Pro Bowler (2017, 2018, 2019). He was also first-team All-Pro in 2019. Kern averaged 44.8 yards per punt last season.

Undrafted free agent Ryan Stonehouse won the Titans' punting job. Stonehouse, 23, averaged 50.2 yards per punt during the preseason while Kern averaged 49.6 yards.

NFL teams are required to reach the regular-season roster limit of 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Below is a rundown of team transactions:

Arizona Cardinals: Released CB Josh Jackson, OL Koda Martin and LB Joe Walker.

Baltimore Ravens: Waived P/K Cameron Dicker and C Jimmy Murray.

Buffalo Bills: Cut OL Jacob Capra, DE Daniel Joseph, DB Jordan Miller, OL Tanner Owen, WR Neil Pau'u and DB Josh Thomas.

Chicago Bears: Waived S Jon Alexander, C Corey Dublin and WR Kevin Shaa.

Cleveland Browns: Placed DE Chris Odom (knee) on injured reserve. Waived WR Ja'Marcus Bradley, DT Glen Logan, S Jovante Moffatt, OT Ben Petrula and DE Curtis Weaver. Terminated WR Javon Wims' contract.

Denver Broncos: Released P Sam Martin. Waived CB Bless Austin, LB Jeremiah Gemmel, OT Sebastian Gutierrez and RB JaQuan Hardy. Waived/injured CB Donnie Lewis Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Released LB Tyrell Adams, S Rudy Ford, OL KC McDermott and WR Laquon Treadwell. Waived DL Auzoyah Alufohai, RB Ryquell Armstead, CB Benjie Franklin, DB Brandon Rusnak, LB Chapelle Russell and OL Badara Traore.

Miami Dolphins: Released RB Sony Michel, OL Adam Pankey, WR Mohamed Sanu Sr. and DB Quincy Wilson. Waived OL Blaise Andries, DL Owen Carney Jr., RB Gerrid Doaks, CB Elijah Hamilton, DT Niles Scott and RB ZaQuandre White. Placed LB Calvin Munson on injured reserve, and waived/injured LB Darius Hodge and DB D'Angelo Ross.

Minnesota Vikings: Released CB Tye Smith. Waived WR Myron Mitchell and OT Timon Parris. Placed WR Bisi Johnson and DL T.Y. McGill Jr. on injured reserve.

New York Giants: Waived DB Yusuf Corker, WR Keelan Doss, DB Olaijah Griffin, OL Josh Rivas, K Ryan Santoso, OL Eric Smith and WR Travis Toivonen.

San Francisco 49ers: Released CB Ken Crawley and waived OL Dohnovan West.

--Field Level Media

