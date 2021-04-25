Jan 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent became the first league official to address the legal issues facing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, saying it "is not good for anybody."

Speaking Saturday on FOX Sports Radio's "Up On Game" show, Vincent said the league must let the legal system do its job.

Watson has been named as the defendant in 22 civil suits by women who contend he either sexually assaulted them or acted inappropriately during the course of massages.

"I'm just praying for the young man, personally, today," Vincent said. "I'm praying for him and his family. I'm praying for the young ladies that have come out. This is not good for anybody, forget the sport.

"But I think we've learned that every situation's different. They're delicate. You make sure that folks, whether it's the accuser, the victim, whoever it may be, that there's a due process in place. And I think we've learned that over time, not that we've rushed in the past, but I think we've learned from the different cases that we've seen with this particular subject matter, let the due process take care of itself."

The NFL is investigating Watson and his alleged actions, as are police in Houston. The cases were filed in Harris County, Texas.

The possibility remains that Watson could be placed on the commissioner's exempt list. If that were to happen, he would be paid as if he were on the roster but would not be allowed to practice or attend games. He could take part in meetings, work out or receive treatment.

Watson, 25, was the No. 12 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, he completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season.

He signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension with the Texans due to take effect with the 2022 season.

--Field Level Media

