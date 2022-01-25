NFL to host COVID-19 vaccination site in run-up to LA Super Bowl

Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The NFL and the Los Angeles Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced they will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Los Angeles Convention Center in the run-up to the Feb. 13 Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

The clinic will be on the site of the Super Bowl Experience and officials said that fans who receive any dose of the vaccine there will receive a free ticket into the NFL's interactive theme park.

"Our partnership with the NFL allows people to come together safely and experience the very best of American football," said Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

"Straightforward public health measures including vaccinations, testing, masking and hand hygiene make it possible for so many to enjoy the Super Bowl Experience.

"We thank the NFL and all the fans for taking care of each other throughout the football season and look forward to welcoming everyone to an extraordinary Super Bowl in beautiful Los Angeles."

The clinic will be open Feb. 5-6 and Feb. 10-12.

Fans attending the Super Bowl Experience or the championship game will be required to be fully vaccinated or have proof of a recent negative test to enter.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles Editing by Toby Davis

