NFL preseason roundup: QB Deshaun Watson goes quiet in Browns debut

Aug 12, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to throw the ball during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

August 13 - Quarterback Deshaun Watson had an underwhelming debut for his new team as the Cleveland Browns defeated the host Jacksonville Jaguars 24-13 on Friday night in a preseason meeting.

Watson, who issued a public apology to the women who have accused him of sexual assault and harassment in an interview that was aired prior to the game, completed just 1 of 5 passes for seven yards.

Travis Etienne appeared in a game for the Jaguars for the first time after missing the entirety of his rookie season with a foot injury. He rushed for 23 yards on nine carries and added one reception for 10 yards.

Jets 24, Eagles 21

Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson completed just three passes for 23 yards and threw an interception before exiting in the first quarter with a knee injury as visiting New York edged Philadelphia.

Mike White took over for Wilson, but Chris Streveler ended up the hero, throwing for two touchdowns, including a 5-yard, game-winning strike to Calvin Jackson Jr. with 16 seconds left to play. Jalen Hurts completed all six of his pass attempts, throwing for 80 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles.

Cardinals 36, Bengals 23

Trace McSorely threw for 163 yards and a touchdown, and running back Jonathan Ward rushed for two scores to lead Arizona to a victory over host Cincinnati.

The Cardinals dominated the first 45 minutes of action, carrying a 36-9 lead into the final quarter.

Running back Jacques Patrick found the end zone from the 1-yard line, and an 11-play, 94-yard drive was capped off by 25-yard touchdown reception by Kendric Pryor in the fourth, but it wasn't nearly enough to get the Bengals back in contention.

49ers 28, Packers 21

Trey Lance completed 4 of 5 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown to help San Francisco defeat Jordan Love and Green Bay in Santa Clara, Calif.

Love went for 176 yards on 13-for-24 passing and two touchdowns, but he struggled to solve the 49ers' secondary, throwing three interceptions.

Packers receiver B.J. Baylor turned heads, though, taking a catch and run 68 yards to the San Francisco 15-yard line. Three different receivers tallied touchdowns for the Niners.

Falcons 27, Lions 23

Marcus Mariota attempted just two passes but managed to notch a rushing touchdown, and visiting Atlanta found the end zone with 1:30 left to play to squeak past Detroit.

The Falcons, however, lost wide receiver Drake London to a knee injury on their first drive of the game. The 2022 first-round pick had one catch for 24 yards.

Running back D'Andre Swift averaged five yards on four carries and found the end zone once for the Lions.

