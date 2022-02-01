NFL-Reactions to Brady announcing retirement after record-setting career

Dec 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Following are reactions to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, widely considered the greatest player in NFL history, announcing his retirement on Tuesday. read more

ROGER GOODELL, NFL COMMISSIONER

"Tom Brady will be remembered as one of the greatest ever to play in the NFL. An incredible competitor and leader, his stellar career is remarkable for its longevity but also for the sustained excellence he displayed year after year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Tom made everyone around him better and always seemed to rise to the occasion in the biggest moments. His record five Super Bowl MVP awards and seven Super Bowl championships set a standard that players will chase for years.

"He inspired fans in New England, Tampa and around the world with one of the greatest careers in NFL history. It has been a privilege to watch him compete and have him in the NFL. We thank him for his many contributions to our game and wish Tom and his family all the best in the future."

ROBERT KRAFT, NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS CEO

"A generation of football fans have grown up knowing only an NFL in which Tom Brady dominated. In his 20 years as a starter his teams qualified for the playoffs 19 times.

"He led his teams to 10 Super Bowls, winning an NFL-record seven championships. In a team sport like football, it is rare to see an individual have such a dominant impact on a team's success.

"As a fan of football, it was a privilege to watch. As a Patriots fan, it was a dream come true."

PEYTON MANNING, NFL HALL OF FAMER

"Congratulations to my friend Tom on an unbelievable career. To do it as long as he did, at the highest of levels is absolutely incredible.

"It was an honour and privilege to compete against him on the field, and I truly appreciate his friendship off the field."

GLAZER FAMILY, TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS OWNERS

"Tom arrived in Tampa Bay with an unprecedented level of expectations and delivered some of the most memorable moments in our franchise history.

"His impact on our team and community was immediate and profound. Saying goodbye to a legend is never easy, but we wish him continued success in retirement."

BRUCE ARIANS, TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS COACH

"Tom joined us as the greatest football player of all time, and he quickly showed everyone in our organization what that meant.

"He set a standard and helped create a culture that took our team to the mountaintop. It has been an honour to be his head coach for the past two seasons."

LEBRON JAMES, LOS ANGELES LAKERS FORWARD

"Hell of a ride my friend!! Thank you for the memories and inspiration throughout."

KAKA, FORMER SOCCER PLAYER

"What a privilege to have seen an athlete like you."

ALEX RODRIGUEZ, FORMER BASEBALL PLAYER

"22 seasons, 7 championships, 3 MVPs, countless records. True greatness."

JJ WATT, ARIZONA CARDINALS DEFENSIVE END

"Congratulations and enjoy the next chapter brother. Greatest of All Time."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.