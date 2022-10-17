NFL roundup: Bills edge Chiefs in AFC Divisional round rematch

Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) leaps over Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports















October 17 - Josh Allen threw the decisive 14-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining and Taron Johnson sealed the contest with an interception 13 seconds later as the Buffalo Bills notched a 24-20 victory over the host Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Allen passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns for the Bills, who have the best record in the AFC. Stefon Diggs had 10 receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown, Gabe Davis had a scoring catch and Kaiir Elam also had an interception for Buffalo.

Patrick Mahomes passed for 338 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Chiefs (4-2). JuJu Smith-Schuster caught five passes for 113 yards and one touchdown, and Travis Kelce had eight catches for 108 yards. Kelce caught a pass for the 132nd consecutive regular-season game, breaking a tie with Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez for the longest streak in Chiefs' history. Harrison Butker kicked a franchise-record 62-yard field goal for the Chiefs.

Butker booted a 44-yard goal to give the Chiefs a 20-17 lead with 9:49 remaining in the fourth quarter. But Allen later guided the Bills on a 12-play, 76-yard drive and hit Knox for the go-ahead points. An 18-yard completion to Diggs and a 16-yard keeper by Allen were among the key plays on the excursion.

Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Marcus Mariota led a time-consuming offense with near-perfect accuracy, throwing two passing touchdowns and adding a rushing score to lead Atlanta over visiting San Francisco.

After a 13-for-13 start, Mariota finished 13-for-14 for 129 yards and the two scores. He also contributed 50 yards and a touchdown on six carries, helping the Falcons outrush the visitors 168-50 en route to a third win in their last four outings.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw two first-half touchdown passes to Brandon Aiyuk, but also mixed in a pair of interceptions on a 29-for-41, 296-yard day. George Kittle and Aiyuk each finished with eight catches for 83 yards for the 49ers.

Patriots 38, Browns 15

Bailey Zappe completed 24 of 34 passes for a career-high 309 yards and two touchdowns and visiting New England held on to a late lead to defeat Cleveland.

Rhamondre Stevenson finished with 76 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, and four receivers eclipsed the 60-yard mark for the Patriots. Rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton had a receiving touchdown and a 19-yard rushing score.

The Browns pulled within 24-15 thanks to a 51-yard field goal from Cade York and Amari Cooper's 15-yard touchdown reception from Jacoby Brissett. The Browns then attempted an onside kick and recovered, but the call was overturned upon review. Brissett threw for 266 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions on 21-of-45 passing.

Jets 27, Packers 10

Rookie running back Breece Hall ran for 116 yards and a touchdown as New York toppled host Green Bay.

The Jets moved ahead with 8:11 remaining in the third quarter on a sweep to wide receiver Braxton Berrios for a 20-yard touchdown. Less than three minutes later, Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons blocked Pat O'Donnell's punt. It was recovered by safety Will Parks, who ran 20 yards for a touchdown and a 17-3 lead.

Aaron Rodgers found Allen Lazard for a 25-yard touchdown for the Packers, but Hall broke off a 34-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter as the Jets won their third straight game.

Colts 34, Jaguars 27

Matt Ryan set a franchise record for completions with 42, including a game-winning 32-yard touchdown pass to rookie Alec Pierce with 17 seconds left as host Indianapolis rallied for a win over Jacksonville.

Ryan, who attempted 58 passes and threw for 389 yards with three scores, hit Pierce for his first NFL touchdown and prevented the Colts from needing to attempt a long field goal for the win.

Jacksonville took a 27-26 lead with 2:44 remaining when Trevor Lawrence found Christian Kirk for a 4-yard scoring strike. Lawrence enjoyed an efficient if not huge statistical day, hitting 20 of 22 attempts for 163 yards and adding a pair of short touchdown runs.

Vikings 24, Dolphins 16

Kirk Cousins completed 20 of 30 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns, Dalvin Cook capped his homecoming with a late 53-yard touchdown run and Minnesota extended its winning streak to four games by winning at Miami.

The Vikings dominated on defense most of the game, recording six sacks, led by two each for Za'Darius Smith and Pat Jones.

For the third consecutive game, the Dolphins were forced to switch quarterbacks. Teddy Bridgewater, just out of concussion protocol, followed Skylar Thompson (thumb) and completed 23 of 34 passes for 329 yards and two TDs, but was intercepted twice and sacked five times.

Bengals 30, Saints 26

Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes as visiting Cincinnati came from behind in the fourth quarter to defeat New Orleans.

Burrow completed 28 of 37 passes for 300 yards and connected with Ja'Marr Chase for two touchdowns in the second half as the Bengals took the lead for the first time with 1:57 remaining.

Former Bengal Andy Dalton, making his third consecutive start in place of the injured Jameis Winston, passed for 162 yards and a touchdown for the Saints.

Giants 24, Ravens 20

Julian Love's interception set up Saquon Barkley's go-ahead, 1-yard touchdown with 1:43 remaining to lift New York over Baltimore at East Rutherford, N.J.

The Giants rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final 12:54 after Lamar Jackson's 12-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews gave the Ravens a 20-10 lead. Daniel Jones went 19-for-27 passing for 173 yards with two touchdowns, while Barkley rushed for 83 yards and a score on 22 carries.

Jackson went 17-for-32 passing for 210 yards with a touchdown and an interception, in addition to rushing for 77 yards on seven carries. He also fumbled on the Ravens' final possession, sealing the loss. Kenyan Drake rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Steelers 20, Buccaneers 18

Mitchell Trubisky tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Chase Claypool early in the fourth quarter to lift host Pittsburgh to a victory over Tampa Bay.

In for an injured Kenny Pickett, Trubisky completed 9 of 12 passes for 144 yards and Claypool had seven receptions for 96 yards. The two connected on a scoring strike with 9:55 left in the fourth quarter to help the Steelers snap a four-game losing skid.

Tom Brady hooked up with Leonard Fournette on an 11-yard touchdown to bring Tampa Bay within two with 4:38 to play. Brady, however, was unable to connect with Chris Godwin on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt.

Rams 24, Panthers 10

Wide receiver Ben Skowronek scored on a 17-yard run in the final seconds of the third quarter to help lift Los Angeles past visiting Carolina.

Darrell Henderson Jr. scored on a 2-yard run midway through the fourth quarter as the Rams picked up 232 of their 360 total yards after halftime. The Panthers were brutal on offense in their first game under interim coach Steve Wilks after Monday's firing of Matt Rhule. Their only touchdown came on an interception return.

Matthew Stafford threw for 253 yards on 26-for-33 passing with a touchdown and an interception for the Rams. Donte Jackson returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown that provided the Panthers with a 10-7 lead with 1:58 to play in the first half.

Seahawks 19, Cardinals 9

Rookie Kenneth Walker III, making his first career start, rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries and Seattle kept Arizona's offense out of the end zone to coast to victory.

Jason Myers kicked four field goals -- from 39, 27, 34 and 32 yards -- for the Seahawks, who pulled into a first-place tie with the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West while leaving the Cardinals alone in last.

With Seattle leading 12-3, the game's first touchdown came via Arizona's special teams with 54 seconds left in the third quarter. Michael Dickson stood just inside his own goal line ready to punt when the Cardinals' Ezekiel Turner rushed untouched up the middle. Dickson, realizing he had no chance to get a kick away, tried to run but Turner forced a fumble that was recovered by teammate Chris Banjo in the end zone. Matt Ammendola missed the extra point, leaving Seattle with a 12-9 lead.

--Field Level Media

