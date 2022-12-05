NFL roundup: Joe Burrow, Bengals topple Chiefs yet again

[1/5] Dec 4, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs a QB sneak for a first down in the first quarter of a Week 13 NFL game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports















December 5 - Joe Burrow passed for 286 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for a score to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to a 27-24 victory over the visiting Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Chris Evans caught the go-ahead 8-yard touchdown pass with 8:54 remaining as Burrow outdueled Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the third time in 11-plus months. Cincinnati beat Kansas City 34-31 in the regular season last January and notched a 27-24 overtime victory in the AFC Championship Game four weeks later.

Samaje Perine rushed for 106 yards while Tee Higgins also caught a touchdown pass for the Bengals (8-4), who won their fourth straight game and eighth in their past 10. Ja'Marr Chase had seven receptions for 97 yards after missing the previous four games due to a hip injury. Running back Joe Mixon (concussion) missed his second straight game.

Mahomes was 16-of-27 passing for 223 yards and one touchdown for the Chiefs (9-3), who had a five-game winning streak halted. Travis Kelce had just four receptions for 56 yards and lost a fumble prior to the Bengals' decisive score.

49ers 33, Dolphins 17

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy came to the rescue in his first extended NFL action, passing for 210 yards and two touchdowns to push San Francisco's winning streak to five games with a victory over Miami at Santa Clara, Calif.

Purdy, who was 25 of 37 with an interception, took over in the first quarter for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and delivered a touchdown on his first drive. The 49ers' defense added three interceptions and a fumble return for a score by Dre Greenlaw, all in the second half. Christian McCaffrey caught eight passes for 80 yards and a touchdown for the 49ers (8-4), while also rushing for 66 yards on 17 carries. Garoppolo will miss the remainder of the season with a broken foot.

Miami's Tua Tagovailoa was 18-of-33 passing for 295 yards and two touchdowns, but his two third-quarter interceptions were his first in a span of six games. Tyreek Hill had nine receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown for the Dolphins (8-4), who saw their five-game winning streak come to an end.

Ravens 10, Broncos 9

Tyler Huntley relieved an injured Lamar Jackson and scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds remaining as host Baltimore rallied for a victory over Denver.

The Ravens (8-4) escaped with a dramatic win after Jackson was injured while being sacked for a 6-yard loss by Denver's Jonathon Cooper on the final play of the first quarter. The Ravens initially said Jackson was questionable to return and then ruled him out before the second half started.

Denver (3-9) lost its fourth straight and was held to 16 points or fewer for the 10th time this season. Russell Wilson completed 17 of 22 passes for 189 yards.

Steelers 19, Falcons 16

Matthew Wright kicked four field goals, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett threw a touchdown pass and Pittsburgh held off host Atlanta.

Pickett was 16 of 28 for 197 yards and didn't commit a turnover for the fourth straight game after tossing eight interceptions in his first five games. Pittsburgh (5-7) sealed the game with Minkah Fitzpatrick's interception of Marcus Mariota with 35 seconds left.

Mariota completed 13 of 24 passes for 167 yards with a touchdown, finding MyCole Pruitt with a 7-yard strike with 43 seconds remaining in the third quarter to cut Pittsburgh's advantage to 19-13. Atlanta (5-8) never got closer.

Packers 28, Bears 19

Mason Crosby kicked a go-ahead 32-yard field goal with 4:49 remaining and Christian Watson had rushing and receiving touchdowns to boost visiting Green Bay past Chicago.

The Packers (5-8) defeated the Bears for the eighth straight time, while Chicago (3-10) lost its sixth straight overall. Green Bay's Jaire Alexander intercepted Justin Fields at the Packers 28-yard line with 2:52 remaining to thwart a comeback attempt after Crosby's field goal put the team ahead 20-19.

Chicago's Justin Fields was 20-of-25 passing for 254 yards and two interceptions while rushing six times for 71 yards and a score. A.J. Dillon had 119 yards of total offense for Green Bay, including 93 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

Lions 40, Jaguars 14

Jared Goff passed for 340 yards, including two touchdown strikes to Amon-Ra St. Brown, as host Detroit won for the fourth time in five games by romping Jacksonville.

Goff completed 31 of 41 pass attempts. St. Brown caught 11 passes for 114 yards, while D'Andre Swift had 62 rushing yards on 14 carries and a touchdown. Jamaal Williams scored his league-leading 14th touchdown and DJ Chark made five receptions for 98 yards for the Lions (5-7).

Trevor Lawrence completed 17 of 31 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown for the Jaguars (4-8). Travis Etienne Jr. rushed for 54 yards on 13 carries. Christian Kirk led the receiving corps with six catches for 104 yards.

Browns 27, Texans 14

Propelled by three non-offensive touchdowns, Cleveland overcame a rusty effort from Deshaun Watson in his anticipated return to defeat Houston.

Following his offseason trade from Houston to Cleveland (5-7), Watson delivered an erratic showing, completing 12 of 22 attempts for 131 yards plus a red-zone interception.

Houston (1-10-1) suffered its seventh consecutive loss as a byproduct of critical errors and offensive ineptitude. The Texans accrued 162 yards in the first half, with 73 coming on one drive.

Vikings 27, Jets 22

Kirk Cousins went 21-of-35 passing for 173 yards and a touchdown to lead Minnesota to a win over the New York Jets in Minneapolis.

Minnesota (10-2) took a 27-15 lead with 8:33 remaining on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Justin Jefferson. New York (7-5) cut its deficit to 27-22 with 6:48 remaining on a 1-yard touchdown run by Mike White that finished off a five-play, 75-yard drive.

White went 31-of-57 passing for 369 yards and two interceptions in defeat for the Jets. The Jets outgained the Vikings in yards, 486-287, but settled for five Greg Zuerlein field goals and scored one touchdown on six trips to the red zone.

Commanders 20, Giants 20 (OT)

Taylor Heinicke threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson with 1:45 left in regulation and neither squad scored in overtime as Washington played to a tie with New York in East Rutherford, N.J.

In the 10-minute overtime session, both teams punted twice. The Giants had a chance to win on the final play but Graham Gano's 58-yard field goal attempt came up short. Washington (7-5-1) kept pace with New York (7-4-1) in their battle to reach the playoffs.

The Giants were up 20-13 in the closing minutes of regulation before Heinicke directed a 90-yard scoring drive. Heinicke completed 27 of 41 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns, and Terry McLaurin caught eight passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. For the Giants, Daniel Jones completed 25 of 31 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown. He also ran 12 times for 71 yards.

Eagles 35, Titans 10

Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another, and host Philadelphia defeated Tennessee.

Hurts was 29 of 39 for 380 yards and tossed two touchdowns to A.J. Brown, a former member of the Titans (7-5). Brown had eight receptions for 119 yards and DeVonta Smith added five catches for 102 yards and a score for the Eagles (11-1).

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was 14 of 22 for 141 yards and one touchdown and looked to be limping with soreness in both ankles. Stellar running back Derrick Henry was held in check with 11 carries for 30 yards.

Seahawks 27, Rams 23

Geno Smith threw three touchdown passes, including an 8-yarder to DK Metcalf with 36 seconds remaining, as Seattle defeated Los Angeles in Inglewood, Calif.

Smith completed 28 of 39 passes for 367 yards as the Seahawks (7-5) snapped a two-game losing streak. Tyler Lockett made nine receptions for 128 yards and a TD and Metcalf had eight catches for 127 yards.

Cam Akers rushed for two touchdowns for the injury-plagued Rams (3-9), who suffered their sixth consecutive defeat. Akers' second TD, from 6 yards, gave the Rams a 23-20 lead with 2:56 left.

Raiders 27, Chargers 20

Derek Carr and Davante Adams connected on two long scoring passes in the third quarter to help Las Vegas rally for a win against visiting Los Angeles.

Adams caught eight passes for 177 yards and the two third-quarter touchdowns. Carr completed 16 of 30 passes for 250 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for the Raiders (5-7).

Justin Herbert completed 28 of 47 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown for the Chargers (6-6). Herbert found Keenan Allen on fourth-and-12 for a 35-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 27-20 with 8:34 left in the game.

--Field Level Media











