NFL roundup: Joe Burrow helps Bengals get revenge vs. Steelers

November 21 - Joe Burrow threw for four touchdowns on Sunday and the visiting Cincinnati Bengals avenged a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 37-30 win.

Burrow completed 24 of 39 passes for 355 yards and a pair of interceptions. Three of his scoring strikes went to backup running back Samaje Perine, who entered the game for good early in the third quarter after starter Joe Mixon departed with a concussion.

Cincinnati (6-4) took the lead for good when Burrow flipped a 1-yard touchdown toss to Trenton Irwin with 7:02 left in the third quarter. Pittsburgh pulled within a point on Matthew Wright's 34-yard field goal less than three minutes later but didn't score again until Najee Harris' 1-yard plunge with 45 seconds left in the game.

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett hit 25 of 42 passes for 265 yards with a touchdown, but it wasn't enough to keep the Steelers from dropping to 3-7. Harris rushed 20 times for a game-high 90 yards and two scores.

Raiders 22, Broncos 16 (OT)

Derek Carr threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams in overtime as visiting Las Vegas beat Denver.

Carr finished 23-for-37 passing for 307 yards and two touchdowns, both to Adams, who had seven catches for 141 yards. Josh Jacobs rushed for 109 yards and Daniel Carlson kicked three field goals for Las Vegas (3-7).

Russell Wilson was 24-for-31 passing for 247 yards, Latavius Murray rushed for 49 yards and a score and Brandon McManus kicked three field goals for the Broncos (3-7).

Falcons 27, Bears 24

Cordarrelle Patterson set an NFL record with his ninth career kickoff return for a touchdown to lift host Atlanta over Chicago.

Atlanta (5-6) won the contest on a 53-yard go-ahead field goal by Younghoe Koo in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Patterson, who was previously tied with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington for the record, etched his name in the books with a 103-yard touchdown return in the second quarter. He also ran for 52 yards on 10 carries.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota paced Atlanta's offense with 131 passing yards, a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown. Atlanta iced the game when Jaylinn Hawkins intercepted Justin Fields, who threw for 153 yards and also totaled two touchdowns for the Bears (3-8).

Ravens 13, Panthers 3

Baltimore controlled the game defensively and scored 10 points in a 71-second span to beat visiting Carolina in a low-octane affair.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 24 of 33 passes for 209 yards with an interception for the Ravens (7-3). He rushed for 31 yards, getting himself involved in a majority of the team's 308 yards of total offense.

Baker Mayfield was 21-of-33 passing for 196 yards and two interceptions for Carolina (3-8). He was sacked four times. He was also intercepted by Jason Pierre-Paul to end the game and ice Baltimore's victory.

Bills 31, Browns 23

Josh Allen passed for 197 yards and one touchdown and Tyler Bass matched his career best with six field goals to help host Buffalo record a victory over Cleveland in a game played in Detroit due to the historic snowfall in the Buffalo area.

James Cook rushed for a career-high 86 yards and Devin Singletary also rushed for 86 yards and tacked on a score for the Bills (7-3), who halted a two-game losing streak. Stefon Diggs caught a touchdown pass for Buffalo. Bass matched the franchise record of six field goals for the second time in his career. The original mark was set in 1996 by Steve Christie.

Jacoby Brissett passed for 324 yards and three touchdowns for Cleveland (3-7), which lost for the sixth time in the past seven games. Amari Cooper caught eight receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns, but Nick Chubb was held to 19 yards on 14 carries for the Browns.

Commanders 23, Texans 10

Taylor Heinicke passed for 191 yards, Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat combined for four sacks and visiting Washington won for the fifth time in six games by smothering Houston.

The Commanders (6-5) limited Houston (1-8-1) to 148 total yards and 2.7 yards per play. Behind Allen and Sweat, who produced two sacks apiece, Washington sacked Texans quarterback Davis Mills five times while also recording a pair of interceptions.

Joey Slye had three field goals, Kendall Fuller had a pick-6 and Curtis Samuel added a 10-yard rushing TD for Washington. Mills did not eclipse 100 passing yards until the fourth quarter and the Texans did not record a touchdown until Mills scrambled for a 4-yard score with 3:19 left to play to cap an 11-play, 55-yard drive.

Eagles 17, Colts 16

Jalen Hurts ran for a score and threw for another as Philadelphia edged host Indianapolis after trailing by 10 points in the fourth quarter to spoil the home debut of coach Jeff Saturday.

Hurts finished with 190 passing yards and 86 passing yards. His 22-yard touchdown pass to Quez Watkins trimmed the deficit, then Hurts' 7-yard touchdown run put Philadelphia (9-1) decisively ahead.

Star running back Jonathan Taylor ran for 84 yards, and Matt Ryan threw for 213 for the Colts (4-6-1).

Patriots 10, Jets 3

Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with five seconds remaining as New England picked up its 14th consecutive win over New York, escaping with a victory in Foxborough, Mass.

In a game that featured 17 punts, Jones provided the only touchdown to lead the Patriots (6-4) to their third straight win. New England's defense was suffocating, holding New York (6-4) to just 2 yards of total offense in the second half and 103 for the game.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones completed 23 of 27 passes for 246 yards, while Zach Wilson threw for just 77 yards on 9-for-22 passing. He also ran for a team-high 26 yards. New York's defense stood strong as well, sacking Jones six times.

Saints 27, Rams 20

Andy Dalton threw three touchdown passes as host New Orleans defeated Los Angeles, which lost Matthew Stafford to a possible concussion.

Dalton completed 21 of 25 passes for 260 yards as the Saints (4-7) prevailed in a battle of injury-plagued teams. Stafford, who missed the Rams' loss to Arizona last week because of a concussion, left this game in the third quarter to be evaluated and did not return.

Stafford, who completed 11 of 18 for 159 yards with two touchdowns, was replaced by Bryce Perkins, who completed 5 of 10 pass attempts for 64 yards and rushed five times for 39 yards. Los Angeles (3-7) lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Lions 31, Giants 18

Jamaal Williams scored three rushing touchdowns and Detroit achieved a three-game winning streak for the first time since 2017 by surprising New York in East Rutherford, N.J.

Williams rushed for 64 yards on 17 carries. Jared Goff passed for 165 yards, while Justin Jackson rushed for 66 yards on nine carries. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught seven passes for 76 yards for Detroit (4-6).

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones passed for 341 yards and a touchdown but was also picked off twice. Jones also rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown, but star running back Saquon Barkley was held to 22 yards on 15 carries. Wan'Dale Robinson caught nine passes for 100 yards for the Giants (7-3).

Cowboys 40, Vikings 3

Dak Prescott threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns as Dallas ran away from Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Prescott completed 22 of 25 passes for Dallas (7-3) and didn't suffer any sacks in a near-perfect performance. He was bolstered by a rushing attack that saw Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott combine for 122 yards on the ground. Elliott had two rushing touchdowns, while Pollard hauled in six passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns in the air attack.

The loss for the Vikings (8-2) snapped a seven-game winning streak. Kirk Cousins was ineffective in the passing game, totaling 105 yards through the air while completing 12 of 23 passes. Cousins fumbled away Minnesota's opening possession when he was strip-sacked by Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons on third-and-3. Parsons has 10 sacks on the season.

