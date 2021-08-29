Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

NFL roundup: Josh Allen (2 TDs) leads Bills past Packers

1 minute read

Aug 28, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) leads a group of teammates on the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

2021-08-29 01:00:54 GMT+00:00 - Buffalo starting quarterback Josh Allen passed for 194 and two touchdowns in his preseason debut to lead the Bills to a 19-0 victory over the visiting Green Bay Packers.

The Bills finished the preseason 3-0.

Allen finished 20-for-26 passing in three series before giving way to Jake Fromm and Davis Webb in the second half.

Gabriel Davis, off the reserve/COVID-19 list, caught five passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. Cole Beasley, also just off the COVID list, caught four passes for 52 yards.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love returned from a shoulder injury to finish 12 of 18 for 149 yards and an interception. The Packers finished the preseason 0-3, resting most of their starters.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · August 28, 2021 · 5:23 PM UTC

U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health

Players' mental health is in focus as the U.S. Open kicks off Monday, after four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka led the charge for her fellow athletes this year.

Sports
NBA to require referees to have coronavirus vaccine
Sports
NFL roundup: Josh Allen (2 TDs) leads Bills past Packers
Sports
Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated
Sports
LAPD releases body cam footage from arrest of Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes