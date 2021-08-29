Sports
NFL roundup: Josh Allen (2 TDs) leads Bills past Packers
2021-08-29 01:00:54 GMT+00:00 - Buffalo starting quarterback Josh Allen passed for 194 and two touchdowns in his preseason debut to lead the Bills to a 19-0 victory over the visiting Green Bay Packers.
The Bills finished the preseason 3-0.
Allen finished 20-for-26 passing in three series before giving way to Jake Fromm and Davis Webb in the second half.
Gabriel Davis, off the reserve/COVID-19 list, caught five passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. Cole Beasley, also just off the COVID list, caught four passes for 52 yards.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love returned from a shoulder injury to finish 12 of 18 for 149 yards and an interception. The Packers finished the preseason 0-3, resting most of their starters.
--Field Level Media
