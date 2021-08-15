NFL roundup: Justin Fields flourishes as Bears rally past Dolphins

Aug 14, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) passes the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

2021-08-15 01:13:42 GMT+00:00 - Rookie Justin Fields rushed for a touchdown and threw for another to give the host Chicago Bears a 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday afternoon in the preseason opener for both teams.

The Bears traded up nine spots with the New York Giants to grab Fields with the 11th overall pick out of Ohio State in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was the fourth quarterback selected.

Fields, who rushed five times for 33 yards on Saturday, used his speed to escape pressure and scamper 8 yards for a touchdown with 9:45 remaining in the third quarter.

Fields completed 14 of 20 passes for 142 yards. He tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jesse James later in the third quarter to stake Chicago to a 17-13 lead.

Miami's Tua Tagovailoa completed 8 of 11 passes for 99 yards with an interception. Jacoby Brissett tossed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Salvon Ahmed with 45 seconds left in the second quarter to give the Dolphins a 13-0 lead.

Broncos 33, Vikings 6

Drew Lock threw for 151 yards and two touchdowns in his first preseason action to lead Denver to an easy win at Minnesota. Teddy Bridgewater also threw for a score. KJ Hamler had 105 yards receiving, including an 80-yard touchdown bomb from Lock. Wide receiver Trinity Benson hauled in two TD passes for Denver. Rookie running back A.J. Rose Jr. rushed 25 times for 100 yards to lead the Vikings. Rookie quarterback Kellen Mond started and completed just 6 of 16 passes for 53 yards.

