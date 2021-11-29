NFL roundup: Mac Jones leads Patriots past Titans

Nov 28, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) reacts after a touchdown by New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) against the Tennessee Titans in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

2021-11-29 06:01:26 GMT+00:00 - Mac Jones passed for a career-high 310 yards and two touchdowns as the host New England Patriots defeated the Tennessee Titans 36-13 for their sixth straight win Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

The rookie quarterback completed 23 of 32 passes and eclipsed his previous high of 307 yards in New England's 54-13 rout of the New York Jets on Oct. 24. Kendrick Bourne made a pair of touchdown catches Sunday while Jakobi Meyers had a team-high 98 receiving yards for the Patriots (8-4).

The Patriots' league-leading winning streak is their longest since they opened the 2019 season with eight straight victories.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Dontrell Hilliard rushed for a career-best 131 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries for Tennessee (8-4), which has lost two straight following a six-game winning streak.

Packers 36, Rams 28

Aaron Rodgers threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns as host Green Bay solidified its spot near the top of the NFC standings by beating Los Angeles.

Davante Adams had eight receptions for 104 yards as the Packers (9-3) turned three Rams turnovers into 17 points and took control on Rasul Douglas' 33-yard interception return for a touchdown to take a 36-17 lead late in the third quarter. Rodgers was 28-of-45 passing while playing for the second consecutive game.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was 21-of-38 for 302 yards and three touchdowns, while throwing an interception that was returned for a touchdown for the third consecutive game, all defeats for Los Angeles (7-4). In his second game with the Rams, Odell Beckham Jr. had a 54-yard touchdown catch.

Buccaneers 38, Colts 31

Leonard Fournette's fourth touchdown of the game, a 28-yard run with 20 seconds left, lifted Tampa Bay over host Indianapolis. The burst came as Fournette, who rushed for 100 yards on 17 carries, plowed off the left tackle with Tampa Bay (8-3) trying to set up Ryan Succop for a potential game-winning field goal.

The Colts (6-6) had a final chance after Isaiah Rodgers returned the kickoff 72 yards to the Buccaneers' 32-yard line. But Carson Wentz's pass on the final play was intercepted by Pierre Desir at the 2 to end it.

Wentz completed 27 of 44 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns, but also threw a pair of interceptions and lost a fumble early in the third quarter as Indianapolis was driving for a potential three-score lead. Tom Brady hit on 25 of 34 passes for 226 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Tampa Bay. Rob Gronkowski caught seven passes for 123 yards.

Bengals 41, Steelers 10

Proving the first meeting this season wasn't a fluke, host Cincinnati walloped Pittsburgh behind a career day by Joe Mixon.

Mixon rushed for a career-high 165 yards and punched in a pair of 1-yard touchdowns as the Bengals (7-4) swept the regular-season series from the Steelers (5-5-1) for the first time since 2009. Cincinnati has won three straight against their AFC North rivals.

Joe Burrow completed 20 of 24 passes for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Tee Higgins made six catches for 114 yards and a score. Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger completed 24 of 41 passes for 263 yards and a touchdown, but was also guilty of three turnovers.

Broncos 28, Chargers 13

Teddy Bridgewater shook off a lower-leg injury to throw a touchdown pass and run for another, Patrick Surtain II had two interceptions -- including a pick-six -- and host Denver beat Los Angeles.

Bridgewater finished 11-for-18 passing for 129 yards. He left the game in the first quarter but returned after halftime to lead Denver (6-5) to the win. Javonte Williams had 54 rushing yards and a score and had 57 yards receiving, Eric Saubert caught a TD pass, and Melvin Gordon III ran for 83 yards for the Broncos.

Justin Herbert was 28-for-44 passing for 303 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and Austin Ekeler and Jared Cook caught scoring passes for the Chargers (6-5). Keenan Allen had seven catches for 85 yards.

49ers 34, Vikings 26

Deebo Samuel rushed for two touchdowns, Elijah Mitchell ran for 133 yards and another score, and San Francisco held on to beat Minnesota in Santa Clara, Calif.

Jimmy Garoppolo completed 17 of 26 passes for 230 yards, one touchdown and one interception for San Francisco (6-5). Jauan Jennings contributed a touchdown reception.

Kirk Cousins completed 20 of 32 passes for 238 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for Minnesota (5-6). Adam Thielen caught the touchdown passes, and Alexander Mattison had a rushing touchdown. The loss stung worse for the Vikings because of a shoulder injury to star running back Dalvin Cook, who was carted off the field late in the third quarter.

Jets 21, Texans 14

New York held Houston scoreless in the second half, and quarterback Zach Wilson rushed for the go-ahead touchdown in his return to the lineup as the Jets (3-8) defeated the host Texans (2-9).

Wilson was 14-for-24 for 145 yards with no touchdown passes and one interception after missing four games with a sprained right knee. However, his 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter put the Jets ahead to stay as they broke a three-game skid.

Wilson's run was the only score of the half until Matt Ammendola kicked a 37-yard field goal with 3:34 left to give New York a 21-14 lead.

Giants 13, Eagles 7

Daniel Jones passed for 202 yards and a touchdown and host New York forced four turnovers to defeat Philadelphia at East Rutherford, N.J.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw three interceptions, two of them in the red zone, and Boston Scott lost a fumble with 1:34 left as Philadelphia attempted to mount a game-winning drive.

The Giants (4-7) won for the third time in five games and beat the Eagles (5-7) for the second straight time after Philadelphia had won eight in a row in the series.

Falcons 21, Jaguars 14

Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns as Atlanta defeated host Jacksonville.

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan threw for a touchdown, but had only 190 yards through the air. He was intercepted once. Patterson, who didn't play in the previous game because of an ankle injury, had 84 rushing yards by halftime. He finished with 16 carries.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was 23-for-42 for 228 yards with a touchdown and an interception. James Robinson rushed for 86 yards, and Matthew Wright kicked two field goals for Jacksonville.

Dolphins 33, Panthers 10

Tua Tagovailoa completed 27 of 31 passes for 230 yards and one touchdown, leading host Miami past Carolina for its fourth straight win and the Dolphins' highest point total of the season.

Carolina (5-7) benched starting quarterback Cam Newton early in the fourth quarter. Newton completed just 5 of 21 passes for 92 yards and no touchdowns. He was intercepted twice and sacked once.

Miami (5-7) got a great performance from rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who caught nine passes for 137 yards and one touchdown. It was his first career 100-yard game.

Ravens 16, Browns 10

Lamar Jackson passed for one touchdown and host Baltimore overcame his career-worst four interceptions to beat Cleveland and maintain a one-game lead in the AFC North.

Mark Andrews caught a touchdown pass for Baltimore (8-3). Justin Tucker kicked three field goals, while Jackson completed 20 of 32 passes for 165 yards and added 68 yards on the ground on 17 attempts.

The Ravens limited a powerful Cleveland rushing attack to 40 yards on 17 carries. Baker Mayfield completed 18 of 37 passes for 247 yards and one touchdown for Cleveland (6-6). David Njoku caught a touchdown pass and Jarvis Landry had six receptions for 111 yards.

--Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.