NFL roundup: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs down Cardinals

August 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) jogs off the field during halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

2021-08-21 09:07:35 GMT+00:00 - Patrick Mahomes guided the Chiefs to a field goal and threw an interception during his three-series stint as Kansas City earned a 17-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals in a preseason game Friday at Glendale, Ariz.

Mahomes completed 10 of 18 passes for 78 yards. Backup quarterbacks Chad Henne and Shane Buechele each threw a touchdown pass for Kansas City (2-0).

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray also played three series, and he connected on just 1 of 4 passes for 2 yards. After Colt McCoy (13 of 18, 113 yards, one interception) played the bulk of the game for Arizona, Chris Streveler threw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass.

McCoy also led the Cardinals with 20 rushing yards on three carries.

Washington Football Team 17, Bengals 13

Undrafted rookie running back Jaret Patterson ran 1 yard for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter as Washington topped Cincinnati in Landover, Md.

Patterson logged a game-high 71 rushing yards on 16 carries, and he added three receptions for 25 yards and one kickoff return for 37 yards.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was 7 of 13 for 96 yards for Washington (1-1), and Taylor Heinicke connected on 11 of 13 passes for 80 yards. With Joe Burrow sitting out for Cincinnati (1-1), Brandon Allen produced 70 yards on 8-of-17 passing.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

