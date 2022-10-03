NFL roundup: Patrick Mahomes tosses 3 TDs in win over Bucs

Oct 2, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports















October 3 - Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes and Clyde Edwards-Helaire found the end zone twice to fuel the visiting Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Mahomes completed 23 of 37 passes for 249 yards to exact a small measure of revenge for Kansas City's 31-9 loss to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Mahomes also reached the 20,000-yard passing mark in his 67th career game, besting the previous NFL record of then-Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (71 games).

Travis Kelce reeled in nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown for the Chiefs (3-1), while fellow tight ends Noah Gray and Jody Fortson also found the end zone. Edwards-Helaire, who had a rushing and receiving touchdown, had 19 carries for 92 yards. Kansas City enjoyed a decisive 189-3 edge in yards on the ground.

Brady completed 39 of 52 passes for 385 yards and tossed three touchdown passes, including two to Mike Evans (eight catches, 103 yards). Leonard Fournette added a receiving score for the Buccaneers (2-2), who surrendered 28 points in the first half after allowing 27 over the first three games of the season.

Packers 27, Patriots 24 (OT)

Mason Crosby converted a 31-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, lifting host Green Bay past New England.

Green Bay (3-1) forced overtime when Aaron Rodgers tossed his 500th career touchdown pass, a 13-yarder to Romeo Doubs with 6:14 left in regulation. Rodgers completed 21 of 35 passes for 251 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Aaron Jones rushed 16 times for 110 yards for the Packers and Allen Lazard caught six passes for 116 yards.

Brian Hoyer started at quarterback for New England (1-3), replacing the injured Mac Jones. But after leading the Patriots to a Nick Folk field goal on their opening drive, Hoyer sustained a head injury after being sacked by Rashan Gary. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was forced into action and completed 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards and his first NFL touchdown, a 25-yard strike to DeVante Parker at the 4:52 mark of the third quarter.

Vikings 28, Saints 25

Greg Joseph kicked five field goals, including a game-winning 47-yarder with 24 seconds left, as Minnesota held off New Orleans in London.

Wil Lutz, whose 60-yard field goal had tied the score for the Saints moments earlier, tried a 61-yarder on the final play of the game, but the ball hit the left upright and the crossbar before falling short in the end zone.

Kirk Cousins completed 25 of 38 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown for the Vikings (3-1). Andy Dalton, starting in place of injured Jameis Winston, completed 20 of 28 for 236 yards and a touchdown for the Saints (1-3), who lost their third straight.

Bills 23, Ravens 20

Tyler Bass kicked a 21-yard field goal as time expired to complete Buffalo's comeback win over host Baltimore.

The Ravens led 20-3 late in the first half before the Bills rallied to tie the game. Josh Allen threw for 213 yards, one touchdown and one interception and led the Bills (3-1) in rushing with 70 yards and a score on 11 carries.

Lamar Jackson had a game-high 73 rushing yards and threw for 144 yards with a touchdown and two picks. J.K. Dobbins scored two touchdowns as the Ravens (2-2) blew another lead against an AFC East opponent after the Miami Dolphins stormed back in Week 2.

Falcons 23, Browns 20

Tyler Allgeier rushed for 84 yards on 10 carries and Younghoe Koo kicked three field goals to lead Atlanta over Cleveland. With the game tied at 20-20, Koo made a 45-yard field goal with 2:28 remaining to give the Falcons the lead and eventual win.

Dee Alford, a Georgia native who played in the Canadian Football League a season ago, picked off a Jacoby Brissett pass at the Atlanta 26-yard-line to end the game. Brissett went 21-of-35 passing for 234 yards in defeat for Cleveland (2-2).

A strong ground game led the Falcons (2-2), with 202 yards on 35 carries, with reserve running backs Allgeier and Caleb Huntley receiving 10 carries apiece.

Cowboys 25, Commanders 10

Cooper Rush threw for two touchdowns, Brett Maher connected on four field goals and Dallas' defense stifled visiting Washington.

Rush completed 15 of 27 passes for 223 yards and became the first quarterback in Cowboys (3-1) history to win his first four starts. He played error-free football on a day where neither team gained 300 total yards.

Carson Wentz completed 25 of 42 passes for 170 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Washington (1-3), which lost its third straight game after a Week 1 win over Jacksonville.

Seahawks 48, Lions 45

Geno Smith completed 23 of 30 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a score as Seattle (2-2) never trailed in defeating host Detroit (1-3).

Rashaad Penny rushed for 151 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns, including a 41-yarder with 2:14 remaining to give Seattle a 48-38 lead. Penny also scored from 36 yards on a third-and-16 play in the third quarter as the Seahawks amassed 235 yards on the ground.

For Detroit, Jared Goff was 26 of 39 for 378 yards and four touchdowns, though he threw an interception on the first play from scrimmage in the second half that was returned by rookie Tariq Woolen 40 yards for a touchdown.

Titans 24, Colts 17

Derrick Henry rushed for 114 yards and one touchdown to help Tennessee defeat host Indianapolis in an AFC South battle.

Ryan Tannehill completed 17 of 21 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns for the Titans (2-2). Robert Woods and Chigoziem Okonkwo had scoring receptions and Kristian Fulton made a key fumble recovery.

Matt Ryan was 27-of-37 passing for 356 yards, two touchdowns to Mo Alie-Cox and one interception for the Colts (1-2-1). Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor gained just 42 yards on 20 carries and lost the fumble in the fourth quarter that Fulton recovered.

Giants 20, Bears 12

Daniel Jones rushed for two touchdowns and Saquon Barkley ran for 146 yards to help New York (3-1) post a victory over Chicago in East Rutherford, N.J.

Jones injured his left ankle late in the third quarter but was forced to return in the fourth after backup Tyrod Taylor was diagnosed with a concussion. Jones rushed for 68 yards and completed 8 of 13 passes for 71 yards.

Michael Badgley kicked four field goals to account for all the points for the Bears (2-2). He was signed Saturday to fill in for Cairo Santos (personal reasons). Justin Fields completed 11 of 22 passes for 174 yards for the Bears.

Eagles 29, Jaguars 21

Philadelphia took advantage of five turnovers by Trevor Lawrence and remained unbeaten with a victory against visiting Jacksonville.

Miles Sanders ran for a career-high 134 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Eagles (4-0). Jalen Hurts passed for 204 yards and rushed for a touchdown.

Before the mistakes piled up, the Jaguars (2-2) had a 14-0 lead in coach Doug Pederson's first game against his old team. But Lawrence lost four fumbles -- two of them recovered by Haason Reddick -- and threw an interception. He passed for 174 yards and threw two touchdown passes, both to Jamal Agnew.

Raiders 32, Broncos 23

Josh Jacobs rushed for a career-high 144 yards and two touchdowns and Derek Carr was 21-for-34 for 188 yards through the air as host Las Vegas topped Denver.

Amik Robertson returned a fumble for another score and Davante Adams had nine catches for 101 yards for Las Vegas (1-3). Russell Wilson was 17-for-25 passing for 237 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score. Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy had TD catches for the Broncos (2-2).

Denver running back Javonte Williams ran for 28 yards before leaving with a right knee injury He is scheduled to undergo an MRI exam Monday. Wilson led the Broncos on the ground with 29 yards and the one score on four carries.

Jets 24, Steelers 20

Breece Hall rushed for a go-ahead 2-yard touchdown with 16 seconds remaining as New York edged host Pittsburgh.

The Jets (2-2) drove 65 yards in just 3:18 to punch in the game-winning score. Hall finished with 66 yards on 17 carries, while quarterback Zach Wilson completed 18 of 36 passes for 252 yards with one touchdown, two interceptions and a TD reception in his season debut.

Before Wilson connected with Corey Davis for a 5-yard scoring strike, the Steelers (1-3) had scored 20 straight points to take a 20-10 lead early in the fourth quarter. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett spearheaded Pittsburgh's comeback after replacing Mitchell Trubisky following halftime. Pickett threw for 120 yards on 10-of-13 passing with three interceptions and rushed for his first two career touchdowns.

Chargers 34, Texans 24

Justin Herbert passed for 340 yards and two touchdowns to help visiting Los Angeles hold on to beat Houston.

Mike Williams caught seven passes for 120 yards, and Austin Ekeler rushed for 60 yards and two touchdowns for the Chargers (2-2), who led 27-7 at the half. The Chargers posted 293 total yards in the first half but punted on their first three possessions of the second half and then fumbled away a kickoff that led to another score.

Dameon Pierce rushed for 131 yards on 14 carries, including a 75-yard touchdown run, for the Texans (0-3-1).

Cardinals 26, Panthers 16

Kyler Murray threw for two touchdowns and ran for another -- all in the second half -- as Arizona overcame Carolina Panthers at Charlotte, N.C.

The Cardinals (2-2) scored 10 points in less than a minute early in the fourth quarter and tacked on another touchdown a few minutes later. Murray completed 23 of 32 passes for 207 yards with an interception.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu had Carolina's highlight with a second-quarter interception return for a touchdown. Baker Mayfield completed 22 of 36 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions for the Panthers (1-3), who had a six-game winning streak against Arizona (including playoffs) come to a halt.

--Field Level Media

