NFL roundup: Tom Brady hits milestones in Bucs' OT win

Dec 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

2021-12-13 05:41:55 GMT+00:00 - Tom Brady tossed a 58-yard touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman with 5:31 remaining in overtime to lift the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 33-27 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Buffalo scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to forge a tie before it went three-and-out on its first possession of overtime. Brady threw his second touchdown pass of the day with a soft toss over the middle to Perriman, whose lone catch of the day sent the Buccaneers (10-3) to their fourth straight victory. The game-winner was Brady's 700th career touchdown pass.

Brady improved to 33-3 in 36 career starts against the Bills after completing 31 of 46 passes for 363 yards. Brady moved past Drew Brees with an NFL-record 7,143 completions in his career after connecting with Mike Evans for a 20-yard gain near the sideline with 1:43 remaining in the second quarter.

Buffalo's Josh Allen completed 36 of 54 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 109 yards -- including an 18-yard touchdown -- for the Bills (7-6), who have lost their last two and five of their past eight games.

Packers 45, Bears 30

Aaron Rodgers passed for 341 yards and four touchdowns and Davante Adams had 121 receiving yards and two scores to lift host Green Bay over Chicago.

NFC North-leading Green Bay (10-3) seized control with rushing and receiving touchdowns from Aaron Jones a minute apart in the third quarter as the Bears (4-9) sputtered to their seventh loss in eight games.

The Bears and Packers combined for five touchdowns of 35-plus yards in the second quarter, the first such quarter in the NFL since 1951. Rasul Douglas struck for Green Bay's most explosive play in that span, scoring on a 55-yard return of a Justin Fields interception. Jakeem Grant scored on a 46-yard catch-and-run and a 97-yard punt return as the Bears held a 24-21 edge over the 15 minutes in what now ranks as the highest-scoring quarter between the rivals.

Browns 24, Ravens 22

Myles Garrett scored his first career touchdown as host Cleveland parlayed a big first half into a win over Baltimore.

Former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson suffered a sprained right ankle early in the second quarter after he was taken down on a blitz from Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The Ravens (8-5) ruled Jackson out before the start of the third quarter and coach John Harbaugh said he will be evaluated Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

Cleveland (7-6) held on after seizing a 24-3 lead with 49 seconds left in the first half after Garrett forced a strip-sack on Tyler Huntley, tracked down the loose fumble and then rumbled 15 yards to the end zone. The sack was Garrett's 15th for the season, a franchise record.

49ers 26, Bengals 23 (OT)

Brandon Aiyuk turned a swing pass into a 12-yard touchdown just after the two-minute warning in overtime, enabling San Francisco to pull out a dramatic victory over host Cincinnati.

A fourth win in their past five games allowed the 49ers (7-6) to remain in the playoff chase with four games remaining. Jimmy Garoppolo produced a 296-yard, two-TD passing performance while George Kittle finished with 13 catches for 151 yards and one TD in his second straight monster performance.

The Bengals (7-6) fell into a second-place tie with the Cleveland Browns. Joe Burrow threw for 348 yards in the game, connecting on touchdown passes of 17 and 32 yards to Ja'Marr Chase in the final 9:20 of regulation.

Titans 20, Jaguars 0

D'Onta Foreman and Ryan Tannehill ran for one touchdown apiece and Tennessee intercepted Trevor Lawrence four times in the second half to defeat visiting Jacksonville.

Tennessee (9-4) limited Jacksonville to 8 rushing yards while registering its first shutout since Dec. 16, 2018. The Titans had the ball for nearly 37 minutes and converted 22 first downs compared with Jacksonville's 9.

Jacksonville (2-1) lost its fifth straight game and fell to 0-8 at Tennessee since the Jags' last victory there in 2013. Lawrence completed 24 of 40 passes for 221 yards. Tannehill completed 20 of 31 for 191 yards for the Titans.

Chiefs 48, Raiders 9

Patrick Mahomes passed for two touchdowns and Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for two to help Kansas City roll over visiting Las Vegas. Mike Hughes returned a fumble for a touchdown on the Raiders' first offensive play to set the tone for Kansas City's sixth straight victory. Josh Gordon and Darrel Williams caught touchdown passes as the Chiefs scored the game's first 35 points.

Kansas City forced five turnovers while sending the Raiders (6-7) to their fifth loss in the past six games. Hughes also forced two fumbles for the Chiefs and Tyrann Mathieu had an interception and a fumble recovery for Kansas City, which is allowing an average of 10.8 points during its winning streak.

Derek Carr completed 33 of 45 passes for 263 yards, one touchdown and one interception for Las Vegas. Hunter Renfrow caught a career-best 13 passes for 117 yards and one touchdown while notching his third straight 100-yard performance. The Raiders were outscored 89-23 in two regular-season losses to Kansas City this season.

Saints 30, Jets 9

Alvin Kamara returned from a four-game absence to rush for 120 yards and a touchdown as visiting New Orleans ended a five-game losing streak by beating New York at East Rutherford, N.J.

Kamara came back from a knee injury to gain 145 yards from scrimmage on 31 touches for the Saints (6-7) and Brett Maher added three field goals. Quarterback Taysom Hill, making his second consecutive start and playing through foot and finger injuries, passed for 175 yards and ran for another 73 yards and two touchdowns

The Jets (3-10) lost for the fifth time in six games, while being held to 256 total yards. Zach Wilson was 20-of-43 passing for 207 yards as New York managed just three field goals by Eddy Pineiro.

Broncos 38, Lions 10

Melvin Gordon rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns to lead host Denver past Detroit.

Javonte Williams rushed for 73 yards and a score and also had a touchdown reception, while Teddy Bridgewater passed for 179 yards and two touchdowns for the Broncos (7-6). Noah Fant caught four passes for 51 yards as the Broncos were 5-for-5 in the red zone.

Jared Goff threw for 215 yards and a touchdown with one interception, while Craig Reynolds had 83 rushing yards for Detroit (1-11-1). Amon-Ra St. Brown caught eight passes for 73 yards.

Cowboys 27, Washington 20

Micah Parsons and Randy Gregory swarmed Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke, leading a dominant defense as Dallas survived a late scare on its way to a win in Landover, Md.

Dak Prescott completed 22 of 39 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown and Greg Zuerlein added four field goals as the Cowboys (9-4) ended Washington's four-game winning streak and increased their lead in the NFC East to three games with four left.

Dallas led 27-8 late in the fourth quarter before Washington (6-7) scored two touchdowns in a span of 56 seconds. Cole Holcomb's 31-yard interception return touchdown made it 27-20 with 4:13 left. Washington got the ball back with 2:34 left but Gregory sacked reserve quarterback Kyle Allen, forcing a fumble that teammate Jayron Kearse recovered.

Seahawks 33, Texans 13

Russell Wilson passed for 260 yards and two touchdowns while Tyler Lockett eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for a third consecutive season as Seattle defeated host Houston.

The Seahawks (5-8) rode a big-play offense plus a strong second-half defense to victory. In addition to Wilson and Lockett thriving in the aerial attack, Rashaad Penny produced touchdown runs of 32 and 47 yards en route to a 137-yard rushing performance.

Seattle held the Texans (2-11) scoreless following halftime. Houston had pulled to 16-13 on the final play of the second quarter when Ka'imi Fairbairn converted a career-long and franchise-best 61-yard field goal.

Chargers 37, Giants 21

Justin Herbert threw three touchdown passes and Austin Ekeler ran for a score as Los Angeles earned a victory over visiting New York to win consecutive games for the first time since early October.

Joshua Palmer, Jalen Guyton and Jared Cook caught touchdown passes for the Chargers (8-5). Herbert was 23-of-31 passing for 275 yards and now has at least 30 TD passes in each of his first two NFL seasons.

Mike Glennon threw two TD passes and ran for another for the Giants (4-9) in his second consecutive start with Daniel Jones out because of a neck strain. Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (quadriceps) was active for the first time since Week 8 and caught two passes for 27 yards in the defeat, which guaranteed New York its fifth consecutive losing season.

Falcons 29, Panthers 21

Mykal Walker returned an interception 66 yards for a touchdown and Atlanta went on to post the victory over host Carolina at Charlotte, N.C.

Matt Ryan completed 19 of 28 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown for the Falcons (6-7), who avenged a 19-13 loss to Carolina on Oct. 31.

Cam Newton completed 15 of 23 passes for 178 yards for the Panthers, with an interception and a fumble. Backup quarterback P.J. Walker threw a 5-yard touchdown pass for the Panthers (5-8), who have lost three consecutive games.

--Field Level Media

