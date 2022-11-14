NFL roundup: Vikings prevail in OT thriller vs. Bills

[1/5] Nov 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) intercepts a pass against the Buffalo Bills during second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports















November 14 - Patrick Peterson's second interception for the Minnesota Vikings sealed a heart-stopping, 33-30 win in overtime against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The play concluded a wild game in which both teams appeared to win in the final minute of regulation. Buffalo (6-3) seemingly won when it stuffed Kirk Cousins short of the goal line on a fourth-down quarterback sneak. But on the ensuing play, the Bills botched the snap and Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks recovered the ball on the goal line for a touchdown that gave Minnesota a 30-27 lead with 41 seconds left.

Buffalo recovered with a quick-strike drive directed by Josh Allen. Five plays produced 69 yards to set up Tyler Bass' third field goal of the game, a 29-yarder with two seconds left that sent the game to overtime.

On the opening possession of overtime, Minnesota drove for Greg Joseph's 33-yard field goal that proved to be the game-winner, sealing the seventh straight victory for the Vikings (8-1). Dalvin Cook had an 81-yard touchdown sprint to finish with 119 yards on 14 carries, and Justin Jefferson made a sensational one-handed grab on fourth-and-18 during the final drive of regulation before finishing with 10 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown.

Buccaneers 21, Seahawks 16

Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes and Tampa Bay held off a late rally to defeat Seattle in Munich, the NFL's first regular-season game played in Germany.

The NFC South-leading Buccaneers (5-5), who entered last in the league with an average of 61 rushing yards per game, exceeded that by 100. Rachaad White rushed for a career-high 105 yards on 22 carries and Leonard Fournette added 57 yards and a TD on 14 attempts.

The Bucs, who snapped a three-game losing streak last week with a 16-13 victory against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, were dominant defensively, allowing 283 yards of total offense on Sunday. The NFC West-leading Seahawks (6-4) had a four-game winning streak end.

Lions 31, Bears 30

Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard plunge for the go-ahead score as Detroit rallied from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to defeat host Chicago.

Detroit (3-6) recorded its first road victory since Dan Campbell became the head coach before last season. Jared Goff passed for 236 yards and a touchdown, and Amon-Ra St. Brown made 10 receptions for 119 yards. Williams ran for 59 yards on 16 carries.

For Chicago (3-7), quarterback Justin Fields ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. He also passed for 167 yards and two touchdowns, while Cole Kmet had four receptions for 74 yards and two TDs.

Chiefs 27, Jaguars 17

Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers as Kansas City captured a win over visiting Jacksonville.

Mahomes completed 26 of 35 passes for 331 yards, finding Travis Kelce, Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Noah Gray in the end zone. Mahomes also threw one interception as Kansas City (7-2) won its third straight game.

Trevor Lawrence threw for 259 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Christian Kirk on 29-for-40 passing for the Jaguars (3-7), who have lost six of their past seven.

Dolphins 39, Browns 17

Jeff Wilson led a potent rushing attack with 119 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries as host Miami crushed Cleveland.

The Dolphins (7-3) head into their bye week on a four-game winning streak after shutting down one of the NFL's best running teams.

The Browns (3-6) finished with 112 yards on the ground, but most of that came when Nick Chubb broke a tackle and raced down the sideline for a 33-yard touchdown that cut Miami's lead to 30-17 with 13:09 to play. Chubb finished with 63 yards on 11 carries.

Giants 24, Texans 16

Saquon Barkley rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown on 35 carries as New York turned a third-quarter eruption into a win over Houston in East Rutherford, N.J.

Barkley capped a 12-play, 74-yard march with a 2-yard touchdown run that answered a Houston scoring drive that cut the deficit to 14-10 midway through the third quarter. After totaling 182 yards in the first half, the Giants (7-2) recorded 149 on two third-quarter scoring drives.

The Texans (1-7-1) failed to muster a first down in the first quarter, amassing minus-3 yards on nine plays across three possessions.

Steelers 20, Saints 10

Rookies Kenny Pickett and George Pickens each ran for a touchdown, and host Pittsburgh rode its defense to a victory over New Orleans.

Pickett completed 18 of 30 passes for 199 yards for the Steelers, whose two rushing touchdowns were all the scoring the team needed. Pittsburgh totaled 217 yards on the ground and shut out New Orleans in the second half.

The Steelers (3-6), rejuvenated by the return of linebacker T.J. Watt and safety Damontae Kazee from injured reserve, held the Saints (3-7) to 186 yards for their first victory since Oct. 16.

Titans 17, Broncos 10

Ryan Tannehill was 19-of-36 passing for 255 yards and two touchdowns, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine had five receptions for 119 yards and two scores and Tennessee rallied to defeat Denver at Nashville, Tenn.

Derrick Henry was held to 53 yards rushing on 19 carries for the Titans (6-3).

Russell Wilson was 21-of-42 passing for 286 yards, a TD to rookie Jalen Virgil and an interception for Denver (3-6). The Broncos played most of the game without wide receiver Jerry Jeudy after he suffered a left ankle injury on Denver's first offensive snap of the game.

Colts 25, Raiders 20

Matt Ryan's 35-yard touchdown pass to Parris Campbell with just over five minutes left rallied visiting Indianapolis to a win over Las Vegas.

Ryan went 21-for-28 for 222 yards with one touchdown passing and one rushing, while Jonathan Taylor rushed for 147 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown, on 22 carries. Campbell finished with seven receptions for 76 yards as the Colts (4-5-1) gave interim coach Jeff Saturday the first win of his coaching career.

Derek Carr went 24-for-38 passing for 248 yards and two touchdowns, while Davante Adams finished with nine receptions for 126 yards for the Raiders (2-7), who dropped their third straight game. Josh Jacobs rushed for 78 yards and a score on 21 carries.

Packers 31, Cowboys 28 (OT)

Mason Crosby kicked a 28-yard field goal with 3:06 left in overtime to lift host Green Bay to a dramatic victory over Dallas.

Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes to rookie Christian Watson, and the Packers rallied from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to spoil Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau Field. Aaron Jones rushed for 138 yards and one touchdown and Rodgers completed 14 of 20 passes for 224 yards as Green Bay (4-6) snapped a five-game losing streak.

Dak Prescott was 27-of-46 passing for 265 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions for Dallas (6-3). CeeDee Lamb established career bests of 11 receptions and 150 yards while tying his high of two touchdowns for Dallas.

Cardinals 27, Rams 17

In a battle of backup quarterbacks, Arizona dropped defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles into last place in the NFC West with a victory in Inglewood, Calif.

For the Rams (3-6), starting quarterback Matthew Stafford did not play because of a concussion, and counterpart Kyler Murray was out with a hamstring injury for the Cardinals (4-6).

Colt McCoy, who was 2-1 as a starter last season when Murray was sidelined by a high ankle sprain, completed 26 of 37 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown. Rams quarterback John Wolford was 24 of 36 for 212 yards and a touchdown, with one interception. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp had only three receptions for minus-1 yard and suffered an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter.

49ers 22, Chargers 16

Christian McCaffrey scored on a 2-yard run with 7:54 remaining to give San Francisco its first lead on the way to a victory over visiting Los Angeles.

Jimmy Garoppolo had 240 yards passing and a rushing TD for the 49ers (5-4). After missing a game because of a hamstring issue, 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel had two receptions and 27 yards rushing. Justin Herbert passed for 196 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Chargers (5-4), who scored a touchdown on their opening drive and then never found the end zone again.

After McCaffrey's late touchdown gave the 49ers a 19-16 lead, Robbie Gould made a 20-yard field goal with one minute remaining for the final margin. The Chargers had one last drive, but Herbert was intercepted by Talanoa Hufanga.

--Field Level Media











