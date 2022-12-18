NFL roundup: Vikings pull off biggest NFL comeback, clinch division

[1/3] Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings place kicker Greg Joseph (1) celebrates his game winning field goal against the Indianapolis Colts after the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. With the win, the Minnesota Vikings clinched the NFC North. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports















December 18 - Greg Joseph kicked a 40-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Minnesota Vikings to an improbable 39-36 home win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Minnesota trailed 33-0 at halftime before orchestrating the largest comeback victory in NFL history. The rally came with a fitting prize as the Vikings (11-3) also clinched the NFC North title.

Kirk Cousins was 34-of-54 passing for 460 yards and four touchdowns for Minnesota, with two interceptions. Matt Ryan was 19-of-33 passing for 182 yards and a touchdown in defeat for the Colts (4-9-1).

With 1:41 remaining in overtime, Minnesota took over on its own 18-yard line and drove to the Indianapolis 22-yard line to set up Joseph's try.

Bills 32, Dolphins 29

Tyler Bass kicked a 25-yard field goal in snowy conditions as time expired, and the Buffalo Bills clinched an AFC playoff berth with a victory over Miami on a frigid night at Orchard Park, N.Y.

Josh Allen completed 25 of 40 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns and also rushed for 77 yards for Buffalo (11-3). Dawson Knox had six receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown, while Quintin Morris, Nyheim Hines and James Cook also caught scoring passes.

Tua Tagovailoa was 17-of-30 passing for 234 yards and two touchdowns for Miami (8-6), which has lost eight of the last nine matchups with the Bills. Jaylen Waddle had 114 receiving yards and a touchdown and Tyreek Hill had nine receptions for 69 yards and a score for the Dolphins.

Browns 13 Ravens 3

Nick Chubb ran for 99 yards in the snow and Cleveland's defense held firm to earn a win over visiting Baltimore.

Deshaun Watson threw for 161 yards and a touchdown to Donovan Peoples-Jones that proved to be the only end zone visit for either team. Watson completed 18 of 28 passes to win in his first home game as a member of the Browns (6-8).

J.K. Dobbins ran for a season-high 125 yards on just 13 carries for the Ravens, who turned the ball over on downs four times. Tyler Huntley, starting in place of the injured Lamar Jackson, went 17 of 30 for 138 yards and an interception for the Ravens (9-5).

--Field Level Media











