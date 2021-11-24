NFL settles lawsuit over Rams' relocation for $790 million

NFL fans show their support for the St. Louis Rams NFL team to come to Los Angeles at a news conference in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The city and county of St. Louis and other parties have agreed to settle for $790 million a dispute over whether the NFL violated its relocation guidelines when it allowed the Rams to move to Los Angeles in 2016, the mayor of the Midwest city said on Wednesday.

"This historic agreement closes a long chapter for our region, securing hundreds of millions of dollars for our communities while avoiding the uncertainty of the trial and appellate process," mayor Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said in a statement.

The settlement agreement was reched with Rams owner Stan Kroenke and the National Football League.

The city had argued in a civil lawsuit that the loss of the Rams hurt the region and benefited the league and its owners, who received a $550 million relocation fee.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Karen Pierog; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.