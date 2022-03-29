NFL transactions roundup: Saints keep WR Tre’Quan Smith

Nov 24, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith's (10) celebrates his touchdown catch in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports/Files

The New Orleans Saints are bringing back wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith on a two-year contract, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The base deal is worth $6 million -- $2 million guaranteed -- and up to $10.5 million with incentives, per the reports.

Smith, 26, caught 32 passes for 377 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games (six starts) in 2021. He has 17 career TDs in 51 games (29 starts) for the Saints, who selected him in the third round of the 2018 draft.

--The Arizona Cardinals signed offensive lineman Will Hernandez to a one-year deal. The team didn't release contract details.

Hernandez, 26, played in 62 career games (56 starts) for the New York Giants, who selected him in the second round of the 2018 draft.

Hernandez is expected to fill the Cardinals' opening at right guard in 2022.

--The Giants signed former Cardinals guard Max Garcia.

Terms were not released by the team.

Garcia, 30, played the past three seasons in Arizona. He has played in 93 games (52 starts) with the Denver Broncos (2015-18) and Cardinals. Garcia has played every interior position but mostly left guard (39 starts).

He was selected in the fourth round of the 2015 draft by the Broncos.

--Guard Ike Boettger is returning to Buffalo on a one-year deal with the Bills.

Boettger signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2018. Since then, he's appeared in 33 games (17 starts) with Buffalo.

Ten of those starts came last season at left guard before he sustained an Achilles injury against the New England Patriots in Week 16. He had surgery in late December.

The Bills also matched Chicago's offer sheet to offensive lineman Ryan Bates, keeping their three-year player on a four-year contract.

The Chicago Tribune reported it's a $17 million deal with the first two years fully guaranteed.

Bates, 25, has appeared in 41 games (four starts) for the Bills in three seasons.

--Former Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton has signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans, per reports.

The Broncos released Hamilton earlier this month. Hamilton missed the 2021 season after tearing his ACL last summer while working out away from team facilities.

Hamilton, 27, has 81 catches for 833 yards and five touchdowns in 46 games (nine starts) for the Broncos, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 draft.

--The New York Jets re-signed kicker Eddy Pineiro to a one-year deal worth up to $2.75 million, multiple reports said, setting up a kicking battle with Greg Zuerlein.

The Jets signed Zuerlein, a former All-Pro, on Saturday. He was a free agent after two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Zuerlein, 34, converted 29 of 35 field-goal attempts and 42 of 48 extra-point tries in 16 games with Dallas.

Pineiro appeared in five games for the Jets in 2021 and made all eight of his field goals, with a long of 51 yards. He was a restricted free agent and received a $2.43 million contract tender from the Jets earlier this month, before Monday's deal.

Pineiro won a highly publicized kicking competition in Chicago Bears training camp in 2019, but only stayed with the team for one season. The Jets still have a third kicker, Matt Ammendola, on their roster.

